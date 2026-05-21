How to get PSG Champions League Final 2026 tickets: Puskas Arena information, where to buy Paris Saint-Germain tickets, prices and more

Paris Saint-Germain has officially punched its ticket to the UEFA Champions League Final in Budapest on May 30, 2026.

This is a chance to see PSG finally conquer Europe, 30 years after the historic 1996 Cup Winners' Cup triumph.

Whether you’re a regular at the Virage Auteuil or part of the global Parisian diaspora, don't miss your chance to be there when history is made.

GOAL has the full breakdown of how to secure your seat at the Puskás Aréna, including official club portals and pricing.

When is the UEFA Champions League Final?

Champions League - Final Stage Puskas Arena

How to buy UEFA Champions League Final tickets?

PSG has been allocated 16,824 tickets. Supporters will occupy the South Side of the Puskás Aréna, which will be transformed into a sea of red and blue.

Tickets are strictly personal and will require ID at the stadium gates.

Sales Windows:

Phase 1 (Priority Abonnés): Reserved for Season Ticket holders (Abonnement Petit Prince and Integral) with the highest loyalty points. Running until Monday, May 11, 13:00.

Phase 2 (MyParis Members & Other Abonnés): Members of the MyParis program and remaining season ticket holders are invited to enter the official ballot until Monday, May 11.

Phase 3 (Ballot Results): Successful entrants will receive an email notification on Monday afternoon with a unique code to purchase via the UEFA portal on a first-come, first-served basis.

Phase 4 (General Sale/Standby): If any tickets remain, they will be released to those on the standby list from Tuesday, May 12.

Secondary Markets

If you aren't an Abonné or a MyParis member, the official allocation will be hard to reach.

For those determined to be in Budapest regardless of the ballot, secondary platforms like StubHub can be a way to find last-minute availability, though expect prices to reflect the game's historic nature.

How much are UEFA Champions League Final tickets?

Face-value ticket prices for the 2026 Champions League final in Budapest range from €70 to €950.

UEFA released price tiers for the match, as follows:

Category 1: €760 - €950 (centrally located on the main and opposite stands)

Category 2: €520 - €650 (located in the corners or upper rows of the main stands)

Category 3: €140 - €180 (positioned behind the goals or in corner sections further from the pitch)

Fans First: €70 (located directly behind the goals)

Easy Access/Wheelchair: €70

Keep tabs on the official PSG and UEFA sites for additional information and on secondary selling sites such as StubHub or Ticombo for current availability.

Where is the UEFA Champions League Final?

Budapest’s Puskas Arena is the biggest multi-use stadium in Hungary, with a seating capacity of 67,215.

It was built between 2017 and 2019 on the site of the former Ferenc Puskas Stadium and is the official home of the Hungary national football team.

A UEFA four-star venue, the Puskas Arena has already hosted several major football events since its grand opening, including four games at Euro 2020 and the 2020 UEFA Super Cup between Bayern Munich and Sevilla. More recently, it staged the 2023 Europa League final between Sevilla and Roma.

As the name suggests, the Puskas Arena is named after Ferenc Puskas, who is arguably Budapest’s most famous and revered football son. A star member of the Magical Magyars team of the 1950s, Puskas became an international phenomenon when he joined Real Madrid, helping Los Blancos to three European Cups.