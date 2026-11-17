Share Follow GOAL on Google

The upcoming winter transfer window could prove a turning point in the career of one of Barcelona's stars, whose future is now in doubt as his role in coach Hansi Flick's plans diminishes and signs grow that he could leave the Camp Nou.

Advertisement

Paris Saint-Germain have joined the race for Alejandro Balde. They join Italian and English clubs, plus Monaco, in chasing the Barcelona full-back, and the contest could take some sharp turns in the coming weeks.

French outlet Foot Mercato reveal that Paris Saint-Germain want to sign the 23-year-old as they look to strengthen their squad in the winter transfer window.

The news comes amid reports that Paris could also move for a new goalkeeper in January, with Borussia Dortmund's Gregor Kobel linked with the French club.

Balde's situation looks more complicated, though. Several clubs are monitoring him, and Barcelona are keen to cash in, ideally through an arrangement that secures a suitable fee without lengthy negotiations.

Advertisement Advertisement

Juventus consider a loan move for Balde

In Italy, Juventus are seriously exploring a move for the Spanish full-back. They're considering a loan deal with an option to buy at the end of the season.

Related Topics

Barcelona reportedly want no less than 40 million euros to let him go, a figure that could form the basis of talks between the two clubs.

One scenario under discussion would see a 40 million euro purchase option become an obligation if Juventus qualify for the Champions League next season.

Advertisement

That formula appears to suit both sides. The Italian club could defer a hefty payment, while Barcelona would have the chance to secure a significant financial return at the end of the season, provided the terms of the agreement are met.

Mendes works his contacts: Milan and Roma in the picture

Juventus aren't alone, either. Portuguese agent Jorge Mendes has started working the phones to find Balde a suitable destination, drawing on his strong ties with a number of Italian clubs.

Advertisement

Mendes offered the player to Milan and Roma last summer, and both are still keeping tabs on him. That could hand them an edge in the race, especially given their good relationship with the Portuguese agent.

Roma's chances look relatively slim for now. The club see Balde's salary as an obstacle to a deal unless he agrees to lower his financial demands or Barcelona cover part of his wages during the loan.

Advertisement

Monaco wait in the wings as Barcelona prepare to sell

Outside Italy, Monaco continue to monitor the full-back after being linked with him in recent months. Meanwhile, doubts are growing over whether he can win back a regular starting place in Flick's project.

Barcelona see his departure as a chance to raise funds for strengthening other positions, particularly if the board can strike a deal that guarantees a suitable return.

Advertisement

With the winter window approaching, everything appears open for Balde. He could find himself facing a new challenge away from the Camp Nou, with Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Milan, Roma and Monaco now battling for his services.