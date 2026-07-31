Paredes does not learn his lesson: a new crisis after the World Cup final incident

Argentina star Leandro Paredes is back to his controversial ways on the pitch, having rushed back to his Argentine side Boca Juniors without adequate rest, despite featuring in the World Cup final on the nineteenth of this month.

This was his second match since returning, after he played both legs of the play-off to reach the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana against Chilean side O'Higgins last week. Boca settled the tie on penalties following an aggregate draw. It seems the player learned nothing from what happened previously in New York.

Paredes had sparked widespread criticism for overstepping the mark with several Spain national team players during the World Cup final. The most prominent target of that conduct was Barcelona's young star Gavi.

Rather than showing any remorse, the Argentine midfielder repeated the poor behaviour, this time aiming it at Chilean match referee Wilmar Roldan.

His conduct did not escape punishment. Roldan brandished a yellow card in his face after a string of exaggerated gestures and objections, with Paredes brushing off the referee's attempts to calm him down in a clearly contemptuous manner.

A second yellow, and the red that would have followed, looked close as the protests dragged on. Fortunately for him, he saw the match out and helped his side qualify by converting one of the penalties.