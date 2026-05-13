How to buy Panama vs Croatia tickets: World Cup ticket prices, BMO Field information & more

Croatia travels to Toronto to face Panama on Matchday 2 in Group L of the World Cup 2026.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Panama vs Croatia, including where to buy, ticket prices, and essential stadium information.

When is Panama vs Croatia at the World Cup 2026?

Panama World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 17 2026 Ghana vs Panama BMO Field, Toronto Tickets June 23 2026 Panama vs Croatia BMO Field, Toronto Tickets June 27 2026 Panama vs England MetLife Stadium, New Jersey Tickets

Croatia World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 17 2026 England vs Croatia AT&T Stadium, Arlington Tickets June 23 2026 Panama vs Croatia BMO Field, Toronto Tickets June 27 2026 Croatia vs Ghana Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia Tickets

How to buy Panama vs Croatia tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are Panama vs Croatia tickets?

Ticket prices for the World Cup can vary wildly based on the category of the seat and how close we are to match day.

For the Panama vs Croatia match in Toronto, entry-level prices are currently a significant draw for fans looking to catch this clash. The 2022 bronze medalists will hope to make a big statement here and help give their legendary skipper a fitting sendoff.

Currently, the cheapest tickets are available for approximately $510 to $750 in the upper tiers of the stadium.

A breakdown is as follows:

Category 3 (Upper Tier): $510 – $800

Category 2 (Mid-Tier): $850 – $1,200

Category 1 (Lower Tier/Side-line): $1,250 – $2,500

Hospitality/VIP: $1,770+

It is important to note that these prices are subject to change based on market demand. As Toronto is a major historic hub and the match falls on a Saturday, local demand for such a critical group-deciding encounter is expected to be exceptionally high. Securing the available Category 3 tickets early is the smartest move for budget-conscious supporters looking to witness this clash at Lincoln Financial Field.

Everything you need to know about Toronto Stadium

BMO Field in Toronto, which will be referred to as Toronto Stadium during the tournament to comply with FIFA's sponsorship regulations, has undergone significant transformations for the 2026 World Cup.

Capacity has been increased from approximately 30,000 to 45,736 through the installation of 17,756 temporary seats. These additional sections were required to exceed FIFA’s 40,000-seat minimum for hosting matches.

Four new videoboards featuring over five million LED pixels have been added, and the venue's Wi-Fi and video production facilities have been modernized.

The stadium will host six matches, including Canada's opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina.