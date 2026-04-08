How to buy Croatia World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

Croatia is preparing for its fourth consecutive World Cup appearance and seventh overall, bringing one of Europe’s most technically gifted and resilient squads to the global stage.

After a historic third-place finish in 2022 and reaching the final in 2018, the Vatreni fans are more eager than ever to see if their team can finally go all the way and lift the trophy.

Can Zlatko Dalic’s men make history? Let GOAL take you through the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how to find the cheapest tickets and where to buy them online.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be a historic event, taking place from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and will be hosted across 16 cities in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. A total of 104 matches will be played, ensuring more football than ever before.

Croatia’s journey will see them travel through major North American hubs, starting with a blockbuster opening week in Texas before heading to the East Coast and Canada.

The host cities for the 2026 World Cup are:

Mexico: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey.

Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey. United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle.

Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle. Canada: Toronto, Vancouver.

What is Croatia's World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Date Fixture (Local Time) Venue Tickets Wednesday, June 17 England vs Croatia (11 pm) AT&T Stadium (Arlington, USA) Tickets Wednesday, June 24 Panama vs Croatia (2 am) BMO Field (Toronto, Canada) Tickets Sunday, June 28 Croatia vs Ghana (12 am) Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, USA) Tickets

Croatia’s opener in Arlington against England will be one of the most anticipated matches of the group stage, reigniting a fierce modern rivalry. Following that, the Vatreni fly north to Toronto, a city with a massive Croatian diaspora, to face Panama at BMO Field.

They conclude their group stage in the historic city of Philadelphia against Ghana, in a match that could decide the top spot in the group.

How to buy Croatia World Cup 2026 tickets?

Official FIFA Ticketing Portal

FIFA releases tickets in several phases. If you missed the early draws, keep an eye on these upcoming opportunities:

Random Selection Draw: This is the primary phase where fans apply for specific matches. If demand exceeds supply, a lottery is held.

This is the primary phase where fans apply for specific matches. If demand exceeds supply, a lottery is held. Last-Minute Sales: Closer to the tournament start in Spring 2026, any remaining tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Closer to the tournament start in Spring 2026, any remaining tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Supporter Entry Tier: FIFA has introduced a special $60 entry tier specifically for loyal fans of qualified teams like Croatia. These are managed through the national football association.

Secondary Marketplaces

If tickets are sold out on the official site, or if you are looking for specific seating blocks to be with other Croatian fans, secondary marketplaces like StubHub can be a good last-minute option.

Prices on these platforms fluctuate based on demand, but they offer the best chance to find last-minute seats for high-profile matches like Croatia vs England.

Where to buy Croatia World Cup 2026 tickets?

The primary source for all official tickets is FIFA.com/tickets.

You must create a FIFA ID to participate in any official sales windows.

FIFA also provides an official Resale Platform for fans who can no longer attend, allowing others to buy tickets at face value.

For fans who want more flexibility or missed the official windows, StubHub is a last-minute secondary platform to buy tickets from other fans.

Croatia World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Tickets are divided into four categories.

Category 4 is the most affordable but is typically reserved for residents of the host nation. International fans usually look at Category 3 for the best value.

Estimated price ranges for Group Stage matches are as follows:

Category Location Estimated Price (USD) Supporter Entry Behind the goals (Designated fans) $60 Category 3 Upper tiers $180 - $220 Category 2 Corners and mid-upper tiers $420 - $480 Category 1 Sidelines (Lower tiers) $600 - $750

*Note: Prices are subject to dynamic changes based on demand and the specific venue.

How to get Croatia hospitality tickets

You can experience the best of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with complete hospitality packages for Croatia featuring premium tickets, gourmet food & beverage, and more.

These are the only ways to guarantee your seat outside of the lottery system and are available across all host nations.

For fans looking to travel in style, packages are available as follows:

Single Match

Group Stage: Any 1 non-host nation team match (Perfect for Croatia's massive clash in Arlington).

Knockout Rounds: Round of 32 / Round of 16 / Bronze Final: Any 1 match.

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion.

Starting at $1,400 USD / per person

Follow My Team

See Croatia in action at every early-stage match, regardless of location, as they travel between the USA and Canada.

Includes: All 3 Group-Stage matches and 1 Round-of-32 match.

Hospitality options: FIFA Pavilion.

Starting at $6,750 USD / per person

Venue Series

Watch every match at the venue of your choice (e.g., AT&T Stadium or BMO Field).

Includes: 4-9 matches, depending on the chosen venue.

Hospitality options: Pitchside Lounge, VIP, Trophy Lounge, Champions Club, FIFA Pavilion.

Starting at $8,275 USD / per person

What to expect from Croatia in 2026?

Under the steady guidance of Zlatko Dalic, Croatia remains a tournament specialist. The team has transitioned beautifully, integrating young stars while maintaining the tactical intelligence that has defined them for a decade.

The legendary Luka Modric continues to defy time, providing the veteran leadership and world-class vision required at this level. He is supported in midfield by the tireless Mateo Kovacic and the creative Nikola Vlasic.

Defensively, Joško Gvardiol has matured into one of the world's premier center-backs, while Dominik Livakovic remains a formidable presence in goal, especially in high-pressure penalty situations.

Croatia’s greatest strength is its collective spirit and ability to outlast opponents in midfield battles. Expect them to control possession and wait for the perfect moment to strike, utilizing their technical superiority against even the most athletic opponents.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?