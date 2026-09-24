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Portugal v Spain: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem
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Oyarzabal on Yamal: he does not get enough credit

England vs Spain
England
Spain
UEFA Nations League A
L. Yamal
M. Oyarzabal
England
Spain

La Roja preparing to play four matches

Mikel Oyarzabal has opened up on his relationship with young Spain team-mate Lamine Yamal, insisting the pair could not be more different.

Both are with the Spain squad at their training camp, preparing for four Nations League fixtures against England, Croatia (twice) and the Czech Republic.

Oyarzabal told "Radio Marca": "It is clear that we are completely different, perhaps complete opposites, but we get on very well indeed, and I think opposites often attract."

The forward added: "I will try to help him in any way possible. I will not be able to help him much when it comes to the pitch, when it comes to playing football, because I will not be able to tell him a great deal about that."

He saved his highest praise for the Barcelona star. "He is a player who changes the course of a match, not only for what he does, but for what he generates in the opponent, and what he generates in his team-mates too. Knowing that he is always there makes a big difference in football, and I think he is perhaps not appreciated enough."

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