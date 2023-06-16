Overseas interest in Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates winger Saleng confirmed

GOAL has learnt that Monnapule Saleng has attracted interest from overseas clubs after enjoying a fantastic season with Orlando Pirates.

Saleng was outstanding in the 2022-23 term

The former Swallows FC star has been linked with Al Nasr

His agent discussed the gifted player

WHAT HAPPENED?: The speedy winger played an instrumental role in helping the Buccaneers clinch a cup double and also secure Caf Champions League qualification.

Saleng's exploits have not gone unnoticed as one of the United Arab Emirates (UAE)'s biggest and oldest clubs, Al Nasr have been credited with an interest in the Bafana Bafana international.

GOAL contacted Saleng's agent, Karabo Mathang-Tshabuse who confirmed that the 25-year-old is on the radar of several overseas clubs, but she couldn't affirm or deny Al Nasr's interest in her client.

WHAT WAS SAID?: "There are many overseas teams that are currently looking at him," Mathang-Tshabuse told GOAL.

"However, I am not confirming whether it is true or not [that Al Nasr are interested in Saleng].

"So, unfortunately, I really can't confirm other than the fact that those teams have been encouraged to speak to Orlando Pirates."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saleng is contracted to Pirates beyond this season and any club hoping to sign him will have to make an enticing offer in order to stand a good chance of luring him away from the Houghton-based giants.

The former Free State Stars star impressed with his goalscoring and creativity abilities as he netted 15 goals and provide nine assists across all competitions which earned him two accolades at the 2022/23 PSL awards.

He scooped the PSL Player's Player of the Season and MTN8 Last Man Standing accolades.

WHAT IS NEXT?: Saleng is part of the Bafana squad that will face Morocco in Saturday's 2023 Afcon qualifier at FNB Stadium.