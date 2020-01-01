Orlando Pirates will assess Zinnbauer at the end of the season - Mbele

The 50-year-old mentor has won seven, drawn two and lost two of the 11 matches in charge since joining the Buccaneers in December 2019

administrative officer Floyd Mbele say the management is 'fairly satisfied' with coach Josef Zinnbauer given how he has done since arriving at the club late last year.

Mbele said Zinnbauer's mandate was to stabilise the team after it went through a rough patch between August and December 2019.

Zinnbauer took over from Rhulani Mokwena in December, finding Pirates in the bottom half of the table.

However, he managed to help the Sea Robbers register a series of wins which were enough to put them back in the title race before the season was suspended in mid-March.

"Well we are fairly satisfied [with Zinnbauer] given the task that was at hand in terms of him stabilising the team," Mbele told Sowetan.

Mbele said a fair assessment of whether or not Zinnbauer did a great job as Pirates head coach will be done at the end of the campaign, saying anything can still happen in the remaining seven league matches the Soweto giants have to play.

"Obviously there are seven games to go. So, I think this question is better responded to at the end of the season," he continued.

"It would be presumptuous [to assess him at the moment]. I mean anything can happen in those seven games which could put us back to something that we wanted to avoid.

"I think in all respects, it might be something that we deal with at the end and not now."

The Buccaneers are currently placed fourth on the log with 40 points from 23 league matches - and they're eight points behind log leaders and arch-rivals .

But despite still having a chance of dethroning Amakhosi at the summit of the log, Zinnbauer consistently downplayed Pirates' chances of winning the league this season.

Pirates have gone six years without a trophy, and their dream to win silverware this season was shattered by the departure of Micho Sredojevic, who twice came close to lifting the PSL trophy during his two-year stay.

The last time Pirates won a major trophy was in 2014 when they beat 3-1 to lift the Nedbank Cup.