Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs: Controversial Soweto derby calls highlight VAR need

There would surely have been a different Soweto derby scoreline between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs had VAR been used on Saturday.

An 81st-minute header from Erick Mathoho ended up winning the game for Stuart Baxter’s side, who had to survive a Bucs onslaught in the closing moments of the match at Orlando Stadium.

However, if video technology had been in use, it might have been a comfortable win for the Glamour Boys, who have now beaten Pirates in their last three league matches.

In the first incident, Amakhosi were denied what seemed a legitimate goal after Khama Billiat played in Keagan Dolly, with the former Mamelodi Sundowns man rounding goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane with a deft touch before scoring from a tight angle.

That would have put the team in gold in command at 2-0 up before the interval.

The goal did not stand though as Dolly was ruled to have made his run too early, only for replays to strongly suggest that his timing had in fact been spot on.

For the second incident, there was a hint of offside about Kwame Peprah's equalising goal. In this case, though, it was very tight and if the Ghana striker was offside, it would have been by centimetres. On very close inspection, there does seem a strong case that the goal should not have stood as Peprah looks like he could be marginally in front of Mathoho as Thabang Monare made the cross.

Certainly, the two incidents were controversial and could lead to increased calls for the PSL to implement VAR in the near future.

European football has been leading the way in VAR and for example in the Premier League, it's been in use since August 2019.

Article continues below

Video technology was used at all 52 matches at this year's Afcon tournament in Cameroon.

Some teething problems still remain, but it does appear VAR is becoming the accepted norm in world football and it’s probably a case of when and not if the PSL follow.