Orlando Pirates should find Chabalala’s replacement - Makhanya

The retired midfielder believes the Soweto giants can still fight for league trophy

Following the news of defender Justice Chabalala’s departure from , club legend Joseph Makhanya has expressed shock in the transfer, but states that the technical team is better placed to make such decisions.

Chabalala has been shipped out on loan to Bloemfontein and ‘Duku Duku’ is somehow shocked with the move, saying he hoped the Giyani-born defender was going to be a solution to defensive woes.

Moreover, Makhanya believes anything can still happen as far as the Premier Soccer League ( ) title race, but he explained everything rests on the team’s consistency as they sit fifth with 30 points.

“I think we need to sign one defender because this happened when I was hoping to see Justice forcing his way into the starting line-up,” Makhanya told Goal.

“We have been complaining of a central defender, but I believe the guys in the technical team have sat down and made this decision based on what they see - I think they see it better than us.

“I hoped Justice would be one of the solutions in the centre-back role. However, if the club didn’t see it that way then we can’t complain. I also think they can get one in the near future but I don’t know when.

“On the other hand, maybe the technical team has also challenged to guys that are playing to continue doing well because we have (Ntsikelelo) Nyauza partnering (Happy) Jele and there is also (Alfred) Ndengane.

“I hope they have a better solution, it is shocking because we really expected to see Justice playing but as I said I think the coaches know why they have decided to release him.”

Speaking about challenging for the PSL crown as coach Josef Zinnbauer’s men have been in top form lately, Makhanya has urged the team to keep going because anything is possible in football.

“Yeah, anything is possible in football if the guys can keep believing in themselves. I’m hoping to get something in the end because we have the Nedbank Cup as the last trophy to fight for,” he added.

“There’s the league and the guys are doing well so far. It’s a marathon and the more they keep their form, the better for their confidence and for the club to keep moving up on the log table.

“I think the way the guys have shown confidence in the past few games is good and it shows they can fight until the last hurdle. I think the ancestors are smiling on them and the luck is back.”

Pirates have improved under German mentor Zinnbauer since his arrival last month, but the Soweto-born legend has credited Milutin Sredojevic and Rhulani Mokwena’s solid foundation.

“I think it’s wise to say football players can shock you. Look, these are the same players that were not going well under Rhulani in terms of results, but there’s a new coach and they are winning,” continued the 38-year-old.

"Players can surprise you, I also think the fact that there’s a new coach means all the players will want to raise their hands and impress. It’s like they are born again now.

“Take nothing away from coaches like Micho and Rhulani, they have laid the best and solid foundation, there’s no doubt about that."

“However, I can also say that you need luck in football because you can do everything correctly but an opponent can score one goal and you lose the match," he indicated.

Article continues below

“The guys are confident now and they are playing with more freedom and it leads to questions whether they were restricted or not. All in all, I think the team is doing because of the foundation laid by Rhulani because JZ (Zinnbauer) didn’t have pre-season.

“Football is a process and let’s see if they can continue with consistency but there’s a good promise shown by the guys.”