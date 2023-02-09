Orlando Pirates should be excited! Davids reveals how he intends to beat Kaizer Chiefs in Nedbank Cup

Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids hopes the 'Friday crowd' can inspire his team to a victory over Kaizer Chiefs.

Chiefs are keen on winning the Nedbank Cup

Davids wants to ensure it doesn't happen

Chiefs' Zwane is under pressure to win

WHAT HAPPENED: Chiefs are scheduled to play the Team of Choice on Friday and Davids is keen on eliminating the Soweto giants.

Having served Orlando Pirates in the past, it will be a theme of joy for the Sea Robbers if their former member knocks out their rivals from the annual competition.

Davids wants to use the crowd expected at Harry Gwala Stadium to the hosts' advantage and is optimistic it will work for him.

WHAT HE SAID: "Friday night at Harry Gwala is normally a special occasion on its own," Davids said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"And Kaizer Chiefs coming to the city brings excitement. It’s definitely a match both teams want to win – Kaizer Chiefs are playing for silverware, and this is probably the competition they would really focus on and we are playing to win."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The tickets for the fixture have already been sold out as confirmed by the PSL.

Despite stating that the Team of Choice are focused on the league's survival, it is no doubt that a win on Friday will motivate his team in South Africa's top-flight football.

Kaizer Chiefs' Arthur Zwane has to win to ensure the pressure he is currently facing reduces. He insisted he is keen on helping the team win the Nedbank Cup.

Backpagepix

WHAT NEXT: After the Friday clash, Maritzburg will be fighting to get out of the drop zone in the league while Chiefs will be targeting the Caf Champions League spot.