Orlando Pirates legend Vilakazi insists a fresh technical team is needed to turn fortunes around at the club

Orlando Pirates legend Benedict Vilakazi calls for a new technical team, saying coach Jose Riveiro and his charges have reached the ceiling.

• Bucs winless streak cause for concern

• Vilakazi says new technical team needed

• Pirates look to bounce back against Sekhukhune

WHAT HAPPENED: The Buccaneers’ winless form continued over the past weekend, after losing 5-4 on penalties to underdogs Richards Bay in the Carling Knockout Cup quarter-final in Durban.

Moreover, Pirates are experiencing a tough streak in the Premier Soccer League, currently positioned 13th with just two wins out of eight games.

In seeking a turnaround, Vilakazi asserts that the solution to the team’s current poor performance could lie in the introduction of a fresh technical team.

WHAT WAS SAID: "You can't struggle to win with such players,” Vilakazi expressed to KickOff.

"I think the management is just scared to say the coach has lost his touch.

"Sometimes to use the same approach in every game, there is always going to be a problem as clubs will eventually figure it out. I think that's what is currently happening at Orlando Pirates, teams always study their opponents,” he continued.

"Pirates' problem is their technical team as a whole, when Fadlu Davids left, we still kept Mandla Ncikazi as an assistant coach. I don't understand why, as they both failed."

Vilakazi insists a new technical team is needed to turn fortunes around for the club, "Pirates need to get a new coach who will bring his own technical team. Riveiro and his technical team have now reached the ceiling, they can't help us any further.

"They have exhausted all their plans, we need a new brain, new personnel, people who will come with new ideas."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates have struggled to score goals, which has been their main weakness. This stands in stark contrast to their impressive start to the season, where they defeated Royal AM 4-2 and Sekhukhune United 5-0 in the MTN8 tournament.

Certainly, additional pressure looms for the Riveiro-led team as they strive to swiftly return to winning form, particularly considering their two league fixtures scheduled for this week.

WHAT’S NEXT: Tuesday evening marks the clash between Bucs and Sekhukhune United, a match where both teams aim to secure maximum points. It’s a crucial battle, especially since Babina Noko are seeking recovery after being eliminated from the Carling Knockout Cup

Furthermore, the upcoming game against Sekhukhune holds significant importance for Pirates players’ confidence, as it will serve as a crucial part of their readiness for the Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.