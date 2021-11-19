Orlando Pirates issue update on Maela and Lepasa injuries as Ncikazi takes aim at Golden Arrows

Orlando Pirates have provided an injury update on Innocent Maela and Zakhele Lepasa ahead of their clash with Lamontville Golden Arrows on Saturday.



The Bucs' camp has been hit by injuries with Richard Ofori, Happy Jele, Innocent Maela, Goodman Mosele, Thembinkosi Lorch, Vincent Pule and Zakhele Lepasa among the players currently out nursing injuries.



However, Pirates have announced that Maela and Lepasa are close to returning to action as the team prepares for their PSL encounter against Arrows at Princess Magogo Stadium.



The club released the following statement on Friday afternoon;



"On the injury front, several Buccaneers are nearing a return to action after lengthy spells on the sidelines, with defender Innocent Maela and striker Zakhele Lepasa among those inching closer to featuring for the first time this season," a club statement read.



Pirates are licking their wounds at the moment after their six-match unbeaten run across all competitions come to an end when they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto Derby clash on November 6.



The Buccaneers will take on an Arrows side winless in their last four matches in the league having drawn 0-0 with Stellenbosch FC away in their last game on November 6.



Arrows will face their former coach Mandla Ncikazi for the first time since he left the club at the end of last season having guided Abafana Bes'thende to their highest ever finish in the PSL as they finished fourth on the league log.



Ncikazi, who is serving as Pirates' interim co-head coach alongside Fadlu Davids, explained that the recent Fifa international break has helped them work on the team's weaknesses.



"If there was one team which needed this break, it has to be Orlando Pirates," Ncikazi told the club's social media platforms.



"It was important for the players who are out injured, at least some of them are coming back.



"We also had to work on our deficiencies looking at the way we were conceding goals, the rest defence. And our attacking third let's try and score goals," he continued.



"We have had enough time and I'm sure there will be an improvement in the next match."