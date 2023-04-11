Orlando Pirates icon Zwane's son keen to achieve Kaizer Chiefs legendary status

Kaizer Chiefs starlet Samkelo Zwane has revealed that he aims to achieve legendary status at the Naturena-based giants.

Chiefs have shifted their attention to the Nedbank Cup

Zwane is in his maiden season as a professional

The youngster is dreaming of winning trophies with Amakhosi

WHAT HAPPENED?: The 21-year-old and his Amakhosi teammates have turned their attention to this weekend's Nedbank Cup quarter-final clash against Royal AM after drawing with Marumo Gallants in Saturday's PSL clash.

The lucrative tournament presents Chiefs with an opportunity to end their eight-year trophy drought having missed out on this season's PSL championship and MTN8 title.

Zwane, whose father Eugene achieved legendary status at Orlando Pirates in the 90s, is determined to become Chiefs legend by winning trophies with the club.

WHAT WAS SAID?: “The history of the club winning trophies is a big motivator," Zwane told the club's official website on Tuesday.

"Being a Kaizer Chiefs player, in itself, is a motivator to lift trophies and win things for the club and make a legacy and be remembered as a legend."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The chance exists for Zwane and his Chiefs teammates to write themselves into the history books as Soweto giants look to go all the way and clinch a record-extending 14th Nedbank Cup.

Amakhosi's last quarter-final encounter in this competition was back in the 2018-19 season, when they managed to record a routine 2-0 win over Cape Town City.

However, the Glamour Boys went on to suffer a shocking defeat to the-National First Division side TS Galaxy in the final.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS?: The game between Amakhosi and Royal AM will take place at Chatsworth Stadium in Durban.

Chiefs will be hoping to secure their first-ever away win against Thwihli Thwahla.