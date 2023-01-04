Orlando Pirates legend Eugene Zwane has divulged the secret behind his son Samkelo's impressive passing ability.

Samkelo had a memorable full debut against Arrows

The youngster has been tipped to fill the void left Blom

Chiefs are scheduled to face Sekhukhune this weekend

WHAT HAPPENED? The current season has seen Samkelo break into Kaizer Chiefs' first team after producing some eye-catching performances for the club's reserve team.

The promising central midfielder enjoyed a memorable full debut as the Soweto giants secured a 2-0 win over Lamontville Golden Arrows in a PSL encounter on Saturday.

Eugene, who played for Pirates as a midfielder in the 1990's, disclosed that he taught Samkelo how to make long-range passes in order for him to reach Manchester United legend Paul Scholes' level.

WHAT DID EUGENE SAY?: "I started teaching him how to pass from a distance when he was young," Eugene told Isolezwe.

"I wanted him to reach the level of Paul Scholes. I still encourage him that if there is an opportunity to display this skill, he should use it.

"But most of the time he plays simple passes. He will learn the rest as the years go by and he gets experience."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Samkelo is expected to sign his first professional contract with Chiefs as he is currently on an academy contract.

Njabulo Blom's recent departure to St Louis City has presented Samkelo with an opportunity to cement his place in Amakhosi's starting line-up.

The South Africa under-23 international is competing with the likes of Cole Alexander, Phathutshedzo Nange and Yusuf Maart for a place in the team.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SAMKELO?: The 21-year-old and his Chiefs teammates are set to face Sekhukhune United on Saturday.

Samkelo will be hoping to make his second consecutive start in the PSL.