Orlando Pirates fans slammed for mistreating Dzvukamanja: 'I find that totally unacceptable' - agent

Terrence Dzvukamanja's agent Mike Makaab has slammed Orlando Pirates fans for mistreating the striker after his initial struggles.

Dzvukamanja struggled early in the season

Pirates fans jeered him

Makaab slams fans and provided contract update

WHAT HAPPENED: Dzvukamanja started the season on a low note - the Pirates fans, at some point, jeered him.

However, the 29-year-old improved on his delivery and went on to score vital goals as the Sea Robbers qualified for the Caf Champions League and won a cup double.

Makaab has lauded the Zimbabwe international for his mental strength, insisting sometimes players struggle on the pitch.

WHAT HE SAID: "He showed incredible professionalism and determination, I have no doubt in my mind the supporters at Orlando Pirates have seen what his capabilities are and I hope those who made his life difficult, feel pretty awful now," Makaab told iDiski Times.

"It’s not only at Pirates, it is at our big clubs in the country, when players go through a slump, instead of them embracing the player and lifting him, they tend to get on that player back and I find that totally unacceptable, the club does too but that’s in the past."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Dzvukamanja's future at Bucs has been the main discussion in the last couple of weeks, and Makaab has shared some positive news.

"He has one more season left at Pirates via an option and at the moment we’re speaking to the club and with Terrence of a possibility to a longer-term contract," Makaab clarified.

"So we are in discussions as we talk, Terrence will remain at Orlando Pirates for the new season. It was a very tough spell for Terrence [in the beginning] but his professionalism and commitment to the club when he got a chance, was nothing short of remarkable."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dzvukamanja started 13 matches for the Buccaneers in the concluded campaign across all competitions and scored eight goals in the process.

Arguably, his most important goal was in the Nedbank Cup final when he converted Monnapule Saleng's cross to hand Pirates the title.

WHAT NEXT: Dzvukamanja and Makaab are surely hoping they will get a favourable new deal at the club.