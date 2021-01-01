Orlando Pirates coach Zinnbauer: Now Hotto has a new position

Bucs will be hoping for another five-star performance from the 29-year-old at Loftus Stadium on Thursday evening, 18H00 kick off

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has underlined just how important Namibian international Deon Hotto has become for the Sea Robbers.

On the line in Tshwane will be a place in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals, against TTM.

The other semi-final will be contested between second-tier side Pretoria Callies and Chippa United, who like TTM are struggling near the foot of the table.

This season the Buccaneers have battled with injuries to their strikers - the likes of Zakhele Lepasa, Tshegofatso Mabasa and Gabadinho Mhango have all had issues, while others such as Jean-Marc Mundele Makusu and Terrence Dzvukamanja have not lived up to expectations.

Attacking midfielder/ left winger Hotto has therefore been key for his team with his impressive contribution of seven goals and nine assists.

"Hotto influences the team very well," Zinnbauer said, as quoted by the Sowetan.

"He can play different positions. Now he has a new position - he’s a striker now. When you look at our previous games in the MTN8, in the league, in the Confederation Cup and even in this Nedbank Cup, you see the assists he has," the German added.

The Bucs coach stressed however that Hotto needs support from his teammates in order to deliver.

“Hotto is always involved when we score. We're very happy that we have a player like him. But you need the entire team to win games," Zinnbauer stated.

"If you don’t play as a team you won’t go anywhere – there will be no positive performances for individuals like Hotto if you do not play as a team."

Article continues below

Talking on the possibility of adding another trophy this season to the MTN8 title they won, Zinnbauer has cautioned Bucs fans not to get their hopes up too high, just yet.

“We know we have a good squad, we have players who can win titles. But we are honest, we are playing against the best team in the country at the moment," he said.

“This is not so easy to manage for journalists or supporters or people outside. I walk on the street and people say‚ ‘you've to win the Nedbank’. Yes‚ I'd happy if we win the Nedbank, but it’s a long way to go and we’re playing against Sundowns."