Orlando Pirates coach Riveiro explains why he is not happy despite hammering Stellenbosch FC

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says he was not entirely satisfied even after his side’s heavy win over Stellenbosch FC on Sunday.

Pirates beat Stellies 4-1 in what was their biggest win of the season

But coach Riveiro was not entirely happy

He explains why he was not totally pleased

WHAT HAPPENED? The Buccaneers beat their Western Cape opponents 4-1 in a Premier Soccer League match at Orlando Stadium. It was the Soweto giants’ biggest victory of the season.

But Riveiro says the goal they conceded in Sunday's victory over Stellies was the blemish that makes him unhappy. He also hit out at the way they defended the setpiece that led to them allowing Stellenbosch to grab a consolation goal.

WHAT RIVEIRO SAID: “We are competitive, so we are not happy with the fact that we conceded one goal in a situation that might be easy to defend,” Riveiro told the media as per Far Post.

“It was just unfortunate that we defended the set piece with one man less. [Craig] Martin was out of the field because he was feeling dizzy after he was hit with the ball.

“And we need to solve it [conceding] because if the scoreline was different at that moment, maybe 1-0 or 2-0, we would probably see that goal in a different way. It’s something that we could easily avoid with better communication.

“And we need to take care of those details because you are not always going to go into the last minute of the game leading 4-0 and it’s a reality. So we need to put attention in those details.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: For a team that was struggling for goals recently, Pirates have now found the back of the net seven times in their last two games. Sunday’s victory came after last week’s 3-1 win over Golden Arrows.

The arrival of forwards coach Scott Chickelday appears to have helped the Buccaneers improve in attack. Four of those seven goals have come from forwards. They have become a more attacking side with defenders and central midfielders now being more offensive than in the past.

WHAT NEXT FOR PIRATES? Having won their last two games, the Buccaneers would be hoping to continue bulding momentum when they visit Marunmo Gallants on Saturday.