Orlando Pirates challenged to secure second CAF Champions League star - 'They’ve won everything domestically'

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Former Buccaneers star Tlou Segolela has issued a rallying cry to the Soweto giants, insisting the club must finally secure a second Champions League title. Following their successful qualification for the group stages, the retired attacker believes the current crop of players is perfectly positioned to write a new chapter in continental history.

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Continental glory the final frontier

Orlando Pirates have established themselves as a dominant force in South African football, but the wait for a second star on their jersey has now spanned nearly three decades.

“Look, they’ve [Pirates] won everything domestically. So adding CAF is out there, it’s a known fact, I don’t think they have to tell anyone, even the players are aware of that, I’m 100 percent sure of that," Segolela told KickOff. His comments highlight the growing expectation surrounding a squad that has consistently challenged for honours under the current technical team but has yet to taste success in Africa.

Rewriting the history books

“It’s something that is out there, because it’s history that needs to be rewritten. They have created this opportunity for themselves to write that history. No pressure, they know what is needed. It doesn’t matter who is the opponent, whether other big teams are there, they are also one of the big institutions in Africa and they are capable," he added.

Mamelodi Sundowns have raised the bar in recent years. The pressure on the Sea Robbers to keep pace has never been higher. For a club of Pirates' stature, being a bystander while domestic rivals achieve international acclaim is a situation that the fans and former players find increasingly difficult to accept.

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'We need to be in that level'

Abdeslam Ouaddou is the man tasked with delivering this long-awaited success, and Segolela believes the coach is under no illusions regarding his mandate. The Moroccan tactician was brought in to elevate the team beyond domestic trophies and into the elite bracket of African football. Segolela suggests that failing to make a significant impact in this year's edition of the Champions League would be viewed as a major setback for the current project at the club.

“They have to do it. Even [Abdeslam] Ouaddou surely he is aware that if he does not get this one, it’s a fail, if you have to put in that way. It’s high time, we need to be in that level. Pirates need among the top clubs competing in the international stage. The talent that is there at Pirates deserves to be among those, show the world what they are capable of and eventually go to other big teams in Europe," the former winger concluded.

The journey begins with the group stage matches, where Pirates will need to prove they can handle the logistical and physical demands of travelling across Africa. With a squad depth that is arguably the best it has been in years, the platform is set for the Buccaneers to finally deliver.