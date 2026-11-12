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Loai Mohamed
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One decision ignited two crises: Zidane clashes with Mbappé in the search for Benzema

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Zinedine Zidane, the France manager, faces a challenge related to finding the out-and-out striker capable of leading the front line, amid ongoing uncertainty over the identity of the player who will occupy the centre-forward role, following Olivier Giroud's retirement from international football and the lack of stability among the options available so far.

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According to a report by "Marca", Zidane is hunting for a striker who carries the qualities of Karim Benzema, a player he has long admired. He once called him the best striker in the history of French football, drawing on their years together at Real Madrid.

Zidane handed Benzema the Ballon d'Or in 2022 and told "L'Equipe": "I do not like to say he is the best, as everyone has their own choice. For me, it is Karim, because I worked with him and I know his value".

France have never been short of attacking talent down the years. Just Fontaine, Jean-Pierre Papin, Thierry Henry and David Trezeguet all starred up front. Yet Giroud's departure left a void nobody has convincingly filled.

Zidane angers Mbappe and searches for his replacement

Across the last two major tournaments under Didier Deschamps, Euro 2024 and the 2026 World Cup, the former boss was forced to push Kylian Mbappe into an out-and-out striker role, despite his natural home being on the left wing.

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From his very first press conference as France manager, Zidane made it clear he prefers Mbappe on the left, the position he rates as his best. He said the same when naming his squad for the November international break, before the player picked up physical problems that will keep him out against Italy.

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French press reports claim the switch from striker to winger left the Real Madrid star unhappy, breeding a quiet tension between player and manager.

In that first squad, Zidane called up Esteban Lepaul, the only specialist out-and-out striker among his options. The reward came off the back of a standout campaign with Rennes, where he topped the Ligue 1 scoring charts with 21 goals.

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Zidane said of the player: "He has different qualities from what we usually see. I like this type of player in tight spaces, and he can be useful against teams that defend in a compact block. He is a player who interests me and I want to follow him closely".

His movement, his link-up between the lines, his goalscoring instinct and his variety of finishes made Lepaul one of the closest fits to Benzema's style.

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He started both matches against Belgium and came off the bench against Turkey. But he did not score and did not do enough to win Zidane over. The manager wanted to keep assessing him, only for an ankle injury to rule him out of the new squad.

Dembele and Marcus Thuram: options lost to injuries

Against Turkey and Italy, Zidane turned to Ousmane Dembele as a false nine, the role he also fills at Paris Saint-Germain under Luis Enrique.

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The France manager explained his thinking: "He moves a lot and constantly leaves his position, and that is what we are looking for. Some people look a lot at goals, but I see things in a different way".

Injury struck again. Dembele missed the second squad, costing Zidane an attacking option built on movement and positional fluidity.

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Marcus Thuram also returned to the fold, back after missing Deschamps' 2026 World Cup squad. Strong form with Inter Milan earned the recall, six goals and two assists late in the season while Lautaro Martinez was sidelined.

Thuram brings something different to Benzema, leaning on attacking transitions rather than build-up play, but Zidane wanted to track him closely. Then injury forced him out of the camp too.

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Eli Junior Kroupi: the new arrival in Zidane's plans

With Thuram gone, Zidane turned to Eli Junior Kroupi, 20, promoting him from the France under-21s as the headline new face in his squad.

Kroupi had already turned down Portugal and Ivory Coast to commit his future to France, and he arrives off a striking season with Bournemouth in the Premier League, scoring 13 goals.

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He often operates as a second striker behind Evanilson, standing out for his movement between the lines, his ability to drive past defenders and a fierce right foot.

Zidane weighed up his chances against Italy: "We will see whether he starts in one of the two matches. He is with us, and we know what he has been through, as he did not play his first match until 25 October due to a foot injury, but he is available now. We know his potential, and at this stage he is here with us and ready to play".

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Some forecasts point to Bradley Barcola leading the line against Italy, while Zidane also waits on the return of Hugo Ekitike. The search goes on for the striker who delivers his attacking solution, the one who might just echo Benzema.

Written byLoai Mohamed

Shift Managing Editor

I am the Head of shifts and oversee content. I have over 15 years of experience in sports journalism. I studied media and have worked for a number of Arabic print newspapers and websites, but the most significant milestone in my career was joining Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, in 2016.

I always strive to provide reliable content, backed by numbers and statistics, free from exaggeration. I love the language of numbers because it knows no flattery. I have covered major soccer events, with a special focus on highlighting Arab soccer stars and their impact on the global stage.

Throughout my career, my work has focused on covering soccer—whether Egyptian, Arab, or international—and my interest has now shifted to Saudi soccer, following the massive boom the Kingdom has experienced over the past few years.

I’ve been connected to soccer since childhood. My first memory of the sport dates back to the 1998 World Cup. Although I was only 8 years old at the time, the excitement of the matches drew me in deeply, and I can’t forget Zinedine Zidane’s brilliance in the final and how he led the French national team to its first title in the tournament.

Brazilian Ronaldo was one of the legends who contributed to my passion for soccer at the start of this century; his goal-scoring style was amazing—he never missed in front of the goal. Then Cristiano Ronaldo emerged, and to this day I consider him my favorite player, because he inspired me with a sense of challenge and an unwavering desire to win, and this has been reflected in my writing style.

My articles focus on coverage of the Saudi Pro League, as well as other leagues such as the English Premier League, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League. I also follow the transfer market closely and try to analyze the deals.

If you asked me what my fondest soccer memory is, I couldn’t think of anything better than the moment Egypt qualified for the 2018 World Cup—especially since it was our first qualification in 28 years, and the first time I’d ever seen my national team compete in the world’s biggest soccer tournament.

As for my all-time favorite lineup, it is as follows: Iker Casillas in goal. Paolo Maldini, Sergio Ramos, Cafu, and Roberto Carlos on defense. Andrés Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldinho in midfield. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Ronaldo Nazário up front.

Throughout my career, I’ve published a number of my favorite analyses and articles on Kooora, including:

A massive budget and a disappointing elimination... Why did Al Ahly fail at the Club World Cup?

Concerns over Salah’s rest and the opening of the black file... Will Liverpool regret the Firts deal?

The Benzema Law rules Al-Nassr... Ronaldo charts his future the French way

Alonso solves Klopp’s puzzle… Arnold: from defensive liability to offensive weapon

You can follow me on my social media platforms via the following links:

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