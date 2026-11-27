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Bayern Munich will be without Harry Kane for months. Will they sign a replacement in January? Here are the names in the frame.

You cannot simply replace a newly crowned Ballon d'Or winner. If you could, he would not be the best footballer in the world. But Bayern Munich's problem is not that Harry Kane's stand-in is significantly worse than him, as Nicolas Jackson was last season despite scoring 11 goals for Bayern. They have no genuine stand-in at all.

After Jackson's loan ended in the summer, Bayern discussed signing a new back-up. The club's hierarchy decided against it, trusting that they could use the versatile Serge Gnabry and Ismael Saibari if needed. Now Kane is out until March with a syndesmosis tear , while Gnabry and Saibari are also unavailable.

Gnabry, who has a thigh injury, could return when the second half of the season begins in early January. Saibari, who also has a syndesmosis tear, is expected back in February. As with Kane, it is unclear how quickly either will be able to handle a full workload and return to his best. Coach Vincent Kompany tried Lennart Karl, Tom Bischof and Konrad Laimer up front against Cologne and Lille, with little success. Despite an impressive pre-season and goalscoring run, highly rated 16-year-old Bastian Assomo has, for whatever reason, yet to play any part with the first team.

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Bayern should sign a stand-in for Kane in January to avoid seriously jeopardising their goals for the season. Sporting board member Max Eberl and sporting director Christoph Freund are not yet willing to confirm they are considering it. They have probably been surveying the market for some time, though.

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Bayern Munich: Which free agents are available?

The simplest option would be to sign a free agent. He would cost no transfer fee and could play immediately, at least in domestic competitions, rather than waiting for the January window to open. But he will not have trained with a team in recent weeks and may not be fully fit. There are intriguing options.

One is Karim Benzema, the 2022 world player of the year. The 38-year-old Frenchman has been without a club since leaving Al-Hilal in the summer, although he was most recently earning Saudi Arabian wages. Mauro Icardi, 33, formerly of Galatasaray, and Anthony Martial, 30, most recently of CF Monterrey, are also free agents. Martial was linked with a possible move to Munich during his time at Manchester United.

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Another familiar face, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, is out of contract at the end of December. Now 37, he played for Bayern from 2020 to 2024. He initially proved a reliable back-up to Robert Lewandowski, but injuries troubled him after a costly contract extension . He scored five goals in 23 appearances for RB New York this season, most of them brief. According to Sky , Choupo-Moting's name has already been discussed internally at Bayern .

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Bayern Munich: Tresoldi or Ebnoutalib as signings for the future?

Bayern could instead sign a striker with a longer-term future. He could step in immediately, provide cover for Kane in the medium term and perhaps develop into his eventual successor. The ideal choice would be Nicolo Tresoldi. The 22-year-old has been scoring relentlessly for Club Brugge and is regarded as the brightest striking prospect for two countries, Germany and Italy .

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Once Kane returned, though, Tresoldi would inevitably spend plenty of time on Bayern's bench at first. Would he accept that? His contract at Brugge runs until 2029, and he would probably cost at least €40 million. Tresoldi is also represented by 11WINS, the agency that looks after Jamal Musiala, among others. The relationship between Bayern and 11WINS has been strained by the current discussions surrounding Musiala , although a statement released on Wednesday described their talks as "constructive".

International striker Younes Ebnoutalib fits the same profile as Tresoldi. The 23-year-old has scored eight times in 12 competitive matches for Eintracht Frankfurt this season and is under contract until 2031. Ebnoutalib has long been linked with Borussia Dortmund, not least because BVB sporting director Ole Book knows him from their time together at SV Elversberg. According to Sport Bild, Bayern have now joined the race . A possible fee of €30 million to €40 million has been suggested.

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Nick Woltemade, whom Bayern pursued intensively in the summer of 2025, is not an option. The 24-year-old is currently on loan at Juventus from Newcastle United and has improved recently after a difficult start. Woltemade also played for Newcastle at the beginning of the season, however, so he would not be eligible to play for Bayern this season. That rules out a January move.

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Which other strikers have been linked with Bayern Munich?

Sasa Kalajdzic, 29, is available as an option. The two-metre-tall striker was once a Bayern candidate after his outstanding spell at Stuttgart, but joined Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2022. After a run of injuries, Kalajdzic has recently flourished at LASK in his native Austria. Sky pundit Dietmar Hamann recently speculated that Bayern's interest might have been rekindled . "It's an honour, of course," Kalajdzic replied. "But it doesn't interest me."

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Various transfer experts and websites, some more credible than others, have linked numerous other strikers with Bayern in recent days.

One is Folarin Balogun, 25. He became famous at the World Cup when his suspension was overturned following an intervention by US President Donald Trump, but is currently only a substitute at Monaco. Gabriel Jesus, 29, is also without a regular starting place at Barcelona. Joshua Zirkzee, 25, could return, too. He broke into the first team at Bayern but has struggled at Manchester United since 2024.

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All have potential but are currently far from their best. Amine Gouiri, 26, is in form. The Algeria international is having a strong season for Marseille and could play either as a centre-forward or on the left wing.