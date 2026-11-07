Leeds United snatched a thrilling win over their guests Tottenham Hotspur, 1-0, on Saturday evening, in the tenth round of the Premier League.

Noah Okafor settled it in the 79th minute, lashing home a powerful strike for the hosts.

Egypt's Omar Marmoush started for Tottenham before making way in the 65th minute.

Defeat was a bitter pill for Spurs after three straight Premier League wins, leaving them on 12 points in 11th place. Leeds climbed to 14 points and eighth.

According to "The Sun", the match also threw up a controversial VAR decision.

Mathys Tel was left in severe pain after Leeds player Jayden Bogle caught his Achilles tendon near the halfway line.

Astonishingly, the Leeds right-back did not even see a yellow card for his violent challenge on the Frenchman.

Video assistant referee Tony Harrington took a lengthy look at the incident but chose not to send referee John Brooks to the pitchside monitor.

A statement from the Premier League Match Centre read: "The referee's decision not to show a red card to Bogle following his challenge on Tel was reviewed, and the video assistant referee confirmed the decision was correct."

The VAR added: "I confirm the on-field decision not to show a red card. There was not a great deal of speed in the lunge into the challenge, and he also stepped towards the ball. I confirm the challenge was reckless."

Tottenham's frustration deepened when Tel, having tried to play on, was forced off the pitch.

That was not the only flashpoint in the first half.

Leeds thought they had a penalty when Mateus Fernandes appeared to handle the ball, but Brooks and Harrington waved away the hosts' furious protests.