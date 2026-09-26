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England v Spain - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD1Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

On video: England turn the tables on Spain in four crazy minutes

England vs Spain
England
Spain
UEFA Nations League A
H. Kane
A. Gordon
England
Spain

The visitors paid the price for wasted chances

England hit back to lead their Spanish visitors 2-1 before the break, scoring twice in just four minutes on Saturday evening at Wembley Stadium in London, in the opening round of the UEFA Nations League.

Spain struck first through Lamine Yamal inside two minutes. He pounced on a loose ball after Manchester City defender Marc Guehi lost possession, drove towards the box and slotted past goalkeeper James Trafford.


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Spain spurned a string of chances before England hit back. Barcelona winger Anthony Gordon levelled in the 36th minute, exchanging passes with Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham on the counter, then advancing and firing beyond goalkeeper Unai Simon.

Four minutes later, England were in front. Bayern Munich star Harry Kane headed towards goal, the ball struck Real full-back Marc Cucurella, who failed to clear, and nestled in the net for 2-1 in the 40th minute.

The visitors arrive as holders of the 2026 World Cup, having edged Argentina 1-0 in the final, and as 2024 European champions at England's expense (2-1). "La Roja" also came into the game unbeaten in 38 straight matches.

England, for their part, finished third at the 2026 World Cup after beating neighbours France in a thriller (6-4).

Croatia and Czechia complete Group Three of League A and meet at the same time.



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