Bayern Munich couldn't settle the battle for top spot against rivals Borussia Dortmund in the German Klassiker, with the match ending 2-2 today, Saturday, at the Allianz Arena, in the eighth round of the Bundesliga.

The draw lifts the Bavarian giants to 18 points at the summit, ahead of runners-up Dortmund on goal difference alone.

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Dortmund were first to find the net, Jobe Bellingham striking in the 34th minute. The referee disallowed it for a foul on Bavarian goalkeeper Jonas Urbig.

Four minutes later, Konrad Laimer opened the scoring for Bayern, racing clear and finishing a one-on-one with Gregor Kobel.

Harry Kane almost doubled the lead in the 56th minute but smashed a penalty against the crossbar. Serhou Guirassy made him pay, equalising with a shot from inside the box in the 60th minute to make it 1-1.

French defender Dayot Upamecano restored the hosts' advantage in the 66th minute, heading home a pinpoint Kane assist. Then substitute Fábio Silva snatched a late leveller for Dortmund in the 89th minute to make it 2-2.

Injuries ravaged the Bavarian attack, with Ismaël Saibari, Serge Gnabry and Michael Olise all forced off in the 29th, 31st and 84th minutes respectively.

The timing could hardly be worse. Bayern are already without several players through injury, chief among them Luis Díaz and Jamal Musiala, while head coach Vincent Kompany is struck down by illness. The Bavarian giants now prepare for a decisive clash away to Atlético Madrid next Tuesday in the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League.