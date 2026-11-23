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Real Madrid are looking to add physical power to their midfield and have turned their attention back to Felix Nmecha, the Borussia Dortmund star.

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According to Sport, 26-year-old Felix Nmecha has many of the qualities Jose Mourinho wants to add to his side: strength, the physical capacity to get all over the pitch, ball-winning ability and an exceptional knack for breaking the lines by driving forward with the ball.

Fussball News report that Real Madrid have renewed their interest in the Germany international, paving the way for a move next summer.

It isn't the first time Nmecha has featured in the club's plans. Sky Sport confirmed last June that Mourinho was particularly keen on him and had enquired about his situation.

Now he's back on Real Madrid's list of targets after a stunning start to the season. The Portuguese coach is convinced he could be the piece that makes his project a success.

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A machine that never stops running

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Standing 1.90 metres tall, Nmecha is regarded as one of the most physically powerful midfielders in the Bundesliga. The numbers are eye-catching. He has hit a top speed of 35.21 kilometres per hour this season, an exceptional figure for a player of his profile.

Reducing him to his physique would be a mistake, though. The German came through the youth ranks at Manchester City and established himself among the elite at Wolfsburg before joining Dortmund. He pairs long, powerful strides with the technique to carry the ball forward, beat opponents and get into the opposition penalty area.

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Nmecha isn't a playmaker in the mould of Toni Kroos. He's closer to Leon Goretzka: a box-to-box midfielder who covers large areas of the pitch and turns defensive recoveries into attacks. He can play as an advanced midfielder or as part of a double pivot, but he still needs to improve his consistency and his defensive positioning.

He has added goals to his game, too. His winner for Dortmund against Borussia Mönchengladbach took him to 5 goals in 10 Bundesliga matches.

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That's a particularly striking return for a player who does much of his work away from the opposition penalty area.

Europe's top clubs have taken note of his development. Manchester United and Liverpool are also tracking him, while Dortmund have no intention whatsoever of making his departure easy.

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An 80 million euro deal

The German club consider Nmecha a key part of their project, and published reports suggest he could cost around 80 million euros. Some sources even put the asking price at 100 million euros should any club try to sign him in the winter transfer window.

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For Mourinho, Nmecha would give the midfield physical power, mobility and the ability to cover ground at a time when the team are searching for new solutions and options in that position. He'd also bring a different profile, one that would be especially useful in the most intense and competitive matches.

Real Madrid now know the price and know they won't be alone in the race for him. Borussia Dortmund hold the upper hand, but Nmecha is back on the club's radar. Mourinho wants physical power. The German has plenty of it.