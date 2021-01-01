Okwi takes over armband from Onyango as Uganda name squad to face South Africa

The Egyptian-based striker has been given mantle to lead the Cranes as they travel to face Bafana Bafana in a friendly on June 10

Egyptian-based striker Emannuel Okwi has been named Uganda captain for their first-ever international match since veteran goalkeeper Denis Onyango called it quits.

Onyango, who was the captain of the side, and features for South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns, quit playing for the Cranes on April 13 after earning 79 caps to his name since making his international debut in 2005 against Cape Verde.

While naming the provisional squad of 34 players, interim coach Abdallah Mubiru has confirmed Okwi, who features for Ittihad Alexandria FC, as the new captain and will lead the Cranes against Bafana Bafana on June 10.

Okwi named captain?

A statement on the Fufa official website confirmed: “Uganda coach Abdallah Mubiru has named a 34-man squad for the international friendly against South Africa national team Bafana Bafana on June 10, 2021.

“Experienced striker Emmanuel Okwi, who plays for Egyptian side Ittihad Alexandria has been named the new Cranes captain and will lead the team against Bafana Bafana.

“The team will enter camp on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at 8 am and they will camp at Cranes Paradise Hotel in Kisaasi. With the training set to start on Monday, May 31, 2021, at Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.”

Others in the squad?

With the absence of Onyango in goal, Mubiru has opted to give three goalkeepers – Ismael Watenga of Chippa United in South Africa, Charles Lukwago of KCCA FC, and Mathias Kigonya of Azam FC - a chance to impress and fight for the spot.

The Police FC custodian has also named Montreal Impact defender Martin Kiiza among the foreign-based players, others being Elvis Bwomono of Southend United FC, Abdu Lumalu of Pyramids FC, Patrick Kaddu of Youssoufia Berrechid, and Allan Okello of AC Paradou.

Uganda squad:

Goalkeepers: Watenga Ismael (Chippa United), Lukwago Charles (KCCA FC), Tamale Simon (Bright Stars FC), Kigonya Mathias (Azam FC).

Defenders: Bwomono Elvis (Southend United FC), Wafula Innocent (Mbarara City FC), Willa Paul (Vipers SC), Kizza Mustafa (Montreal Impact FC), Kayondo Aziizi (Vipers SC), Lwaliwa Halid (Vipers SC), Juuko Murushid (Express FC), Kizito Mugweri Gavin (SC Villa), Ssemakula Kenneth (BUL FC), Mbowa Paul Patrick (URA FC), Walusimbi Enock (Express FC), Muhamud Hassan (Police FC).

Midfielders: Lwanga Taddeo (Simba SC), Waiswa Moses Ndhondi (SuperSport United FC), Byaruhanga Bobosi (Vipers SC), Sserubiri Ivan (URA FC), Anukani Bright (KCCA FC), Kagimu Shafik Kuchi (URA FC), Mugulusi Isma (Busoga United FC), Serwaradda Stephen (KCCA FC), Lumala Abdu (Pyramids FC), Orit Ibrahim (Vipers SC), Akandwanaho Joseph (Bright Stars FC).

Forwards: Okwwi Emmanuel (Ittihad Alexandria FC), Bassangwa Richard (Vipers SC), Kaddu Patrick (Youssoufia Berrechid), Kakooza Derrik (Police FC), Sentamu Yunus (Vipers SC), Kambale Eric (Express FC), and Okello Allan (AC Paradou).