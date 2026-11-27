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The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced that the video assistant referee (VAR) system will be used in every group-stage match of the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup in the 2026-2027 season.

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The Confederation of African Football (CAF) confirmed the decision in a statement on its official website.

It's the first time VAR will be used in the group stage of African club competitions. Until now, it had been limited to the knockout rounds of the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Confederation Cup group stage gets under way today, Friday 27 November 2026, and the technology will give match officials extra support. It should also go a long way towards lifting match management and refereeing on the continent to rank among the best in the world.

CAF said in their statement: "Under the leadership of Patrice Motsepe, President of the Confederation of African Football, the confederation has prioritised investment in football infrastructure, technology, the development of refereeing and raising competitions to professional standards."

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The statement added: "The introduction of the technology has been made possible by the CAF VAR Academy programme, which provided the necessary technology as well as the training and qualification of VAR officials in CAF's six zonal unions."

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It continued: "Specialised VAR training courses, organised at zonal and continental level, are also helping to broaden the pool of qualified and experienced referees in this field."

A bigger pool of highly competent referees should make decisions more consistent and build confidence in African refereeing and African football.

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CAF had already extended VAR step by step across their biggest competitions, including the Africa Cup of Nations, the Women's Africa Cup of Nations and African club competitions.

Major progress

CAF have stepped up their work on African refereeing in recent years. The plan is to improve referees' competence, widen the pool of officials qualified to take charge of major matches and cut the errors that affect results in continental competitions.

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In August 2024, CAF launched a specialised programme called the VAR Academy, aimed at all 54 member national associations. The goal was to prepare a new generation of referees able to handle modern technology in domestic and international competitions.

The programme set out to reach 180 referees through training workshops spread across the zonal unions, covering West and Central Africa as well as the south, north and east of the continent. The idea was to spread the benefits widely, so expertise isn't confined to a small group of referees.

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Raul Chipenda, CAF's Director of Technical Development, insisted that developing refereeing means having more referees experienced with the technology, rather than leaning on a small group of experts. The continent, he stressed, needs a broad base of talent capable of competing at the highest level.

In October 2026, CAF held their strategic conference in Cape Verde, where technical officials and football development experts discussed ways of raising the standard of the game within member associations. The meetings also underlined the need to improve competition management and develop the technical and organisational side of the game.