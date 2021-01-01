Odemwingie's West Brom record: Pereira closes in on Behahino

The Nigerian has contributed more goals in a season for the Baggies, but the Brazilian has moved within touching distance of the Burundian star

Matheus Pereira has closed in on Saido Berahino for a West Bromwich Albion record held by former Nigeria international Peter Odemwingie.

The Brazilian forward was among the goalscorers as Sam Allardyce’s side defeated Southampton 3-0 in Monday’s Premier League fixture.

Pereira got to Ainsley Maitland-Niles' great reverse ball and was caught by a clumsy Fraser Forster tackle in the box, which prompted the referee to award a penalty to the hosts.

The 24-year-old took the ensuing kick and slammed the penalty down the middle, with Forster diving to his right.

Thanks to that goal, the former Sporting Lisbon man has now contributed 13 goals (8 goals, 5 assists) for the Hawthorns’ giants in the 2020-21 campaign.

13 - Only Peter Odemwingie (22 in 2010-11), Romelu Lukaku (21 in 2012-13) and Saido Berahino (15 in 2014-15) have had a hand in more goals in a single Premier League campaign for West Brom than Matheus Pereira in 2020-21 (13 – 8 goals, 5 assists). Impressive. #WBASOU pic.twitter.com/JBYyPVgV7B — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 12, 2021

Berahino is directly above him on this list, as the Burundi international had a hand in 15 goals for the club during the 2014-15 campaign. There, he scored 14 goals and contributed just one assist.

Belgium international Romelu Lukaku occupies the second position having contributed 21 goals in 2012-13. During that campaign, the forward, who now represents Serie A outfit Inter Milan, accounted for 17 league goals and four assists in his only season in the West Midlands.

Way out in front at number one is Odemwingie on 22, with an impressive 15 goals and seven assists during the 2010-11 season.

The ex-Super Eagles enjoyed a fine goalscoring return with the Baggies before heading to Cardiff City on a two-year contract worth £2.25 million.

Article continues below

Goals from Matthew Phillips and Callum Robinson helped Allardyce’s team subdue the visiting Saints, who paraded English youngster of Nigerian descent Nathan Tella, Mali's Moussa Djenepo and French midfielder of Senegalese background Ibrahima Diallo.

Even with the win, West Brom remain in the 19th position on the log after accruing 24 points from 31 games, while Southampton occupy the 14th spot with 36 points from the same number of outings.

Both of these sides face Leicester City next - Allardyce’s men have a bit of a break before visiting the King Power Stadium in the league, with Ralph Hasenhuettl’s side facing Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes in the FA Cup semi-final this weekend.