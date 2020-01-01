Ntshangase: Kaizer Chiefs didn't want their R3 million to go to waste - agent

The Pongola-born midfielder never asked for Amakhosi to keep give him another chance but it was the club bosses who saw value in him as a player

Siphelele Ntshangase's agent Jazzman Mahlakgane has explained why and how his client ended up renewing his contract with despite not kicking a ball in competitive matches this season.

The 27-year-old fell down the pecking order under Ernst Middendorp at the end of last season after the German mentor made it clear that he didn't play the kind of football he would like to see Chiefs play.

Mahlakgane believes Ntshangase is one of the best midfielders in , and he feels Amakhosi have realised that as well hence their decision to keep him for another season.

More teams

"It's about whether or not he didn't play this season. I believe Stash is one of the best midfielders in this country, and that's how Chiefs see it," Mahlakgane told Goal.

Mahlakgane is confident Ntshangase will eventually get his chance to play at Chiefs - and it doesn't worry him how long that could take.

"We also believe he will get an opportunity to play - be it this season or next season. It doesn't worry us because Stash wants to play for this team and the team, with this deal, has shown that they believe in him as a player," he added.

He further revealed that Chiefs bought Ntshangase for R3 million from in January 2018, and therefore that's perhaps one of the main reasons the club couldn't afford to lose the South Africa international that easily.

Article continues below

"And I want to thank Mr Kaizer Motaung for realising this. I mean, he bought this player for R3 million from Baroka, and he didn't want his money to go to waste by losing him for free. Stash still has a role to play in this Chiefs team," continued the veteran agent.

Asked about the nature of negotiations between Ntshangase and Chiefs, Mahlakgane said: "There were no negotiations really. Chiefs made the call to keep him because they had the option to renew his deal, and we were happy about it, and this is one of the best midfielders in the country as I said, and we are grateful to the club."

Ntshangase has featured 31 times for the Glamour Boys thus far and has two assists to his name since his arrival in 2018.