Ntseki adds Highlands Park defender Mokoena to Bafana Bafana squad

The former Chippa United player has been handed a call-up to the national team as a reward for his consistency in the Tembisa side's colours

caretaker coach Molefi Ntseki has added defender Luckyboy Mokoena to the national team squad.

Bafana Bafana are set to take on Zambia in an international friendly match next month.

Ntseki named a strong 23-man squad for the encounter last week after being appointed interim coach following the departure of Stuart Baxter.

The former African Wanderers head coach has now decided to call up Mokoena, according to Highlands' official Twitter page.

"Congratulations to Luckyboy Mokoena on his call up to the Senior National Team, Bafana Bafana as they prepare to take on Zambia in Lusaka on a friendly match on 07 September 2019," a club statement read on Saturday.



The 25-year-old right-back is one of the Lions of the North's key players, having featured in five matches across all competitions in the current campaign.

Last season, Mokoena was an ever-present in the team's starting-up as he made 30 appearances in the Premier Soccer League ( ) and was named Highlands Park Players' Player of the Season at the club's awards ceremony.

Zambia will host South Africa at the Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka on September 7.