Nothando Vilakazi enjoys winning debut for Gintra-Universitetas

The South African began life with the Lithuanian queens on a winning note with a victory against Latvian league side Rigas

Nothando Vilakazi made her debut for Gintra-Universitetas when they thrashed Rigas FS 5-1 in a Baltic Women's League encounter on Saturday.

The 30-year-old Vilakazi joined the Lithuanian top-flight champions from Palace Super Falcons on a one-year deal recently and made an impressive start for her new team, despite being substituted after 75 minutes.

Teammate and compatriot Jermaine Seoposenwe, who left JVW FC for the Lithuanians, missed out due to an injury picked up in training.

Gintra got in front through Simona Veličkaitė in the 13th minute before Isadora Freitas doubled the lead against the Latvian side just before the break.

In the second half, Rimantė Jonušaitė increased the tally to 3-0 for the Lithuanians but Anastasia Čermitane pulled one back from the spot for the visitors.

In the last 15 minutes, Jonusaite and Velickaite each scored their second goals in the match and sealed the hosts' victory at the Gytariai Stadium.

Gintra will trip to Gargzdai to face Banga, who are undefeated in two games, in their next Lithuania A Lyga women's fixture on Wednesday, April 24.