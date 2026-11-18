The positives from Saudi Arabia's matches against South Korea and Uzbekistan were not enough to mask a series of defensive problems that need addressing before moving on to the next stage.
Technical analyst Emad Al-Salmi picked out these shortcomings and urged the coaching staff to take them seriously. Some persisted even after changes were made, which suggests they aren't tied to specific names or a particular line-up.
Al-Salmi was speaking on "Rotana Sport with Waleed" after Saudi Arabia's 2-1 friendly defeat by Uzbekistan in Doha on Tuesday. His first concern was the risk of building from the back, specifically using the goalkeeper as an extra outfield player to play the ball out. The approach reflects the coach's ideas, he explained, but it has to suit the players' abilities. Otherwise it becomes a gamble that puts the goal in danger.
He said he had already warned goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais to be careful in such situations. A coach isn't obliged to stick with a particular style if he lacks the right tools to make it work, he added, and dropping it in that case would be a natural decision.
The biggest problem, though, is how easily opponents breach the centre of the team, a weakness South Korea and Uzbekistan both exposed. Al-Salmi discussed the roles of Nasser Al-Dawsari, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Mohamed Kanno and Musab Al-Juwayr, pointing out that the spaces the midfielders leave let opponents reach dangerous areas and shoot without enough pressure on them.
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Some players move out towards the flanks to press, he explained, leaving the centre exposed in front of the man on the ball. He questioned whether that comes down to poor positioning or to instructions on directed pressing. Either way, he stressed, the outcome is the same: the most dangerous space is left open. It happened again and again, and the coaching staff need to review how they press and cover space.
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Al-Salmi also flagged poor defensive organisation against crosses. The problem surfaced against South Korea and returned against Uzbekistan, when one cross caused real danger before Abdulquddus Atiah stepped in to rescue the situation.
The flaw isn't about one player, he insisted. It lies in the positioning and the collective handling of balls inside the box, and it needs clear work on the training ground rather than treating each incident as an isolated mistake.
Al-Salmi finished by stressing that highlighting the negatives doesn't mean downplaying the team's positives. The aim is to learn from the two matches and identify what needs improving. Fixing the recurring errors, whether in protecting the centre, dealing with crosses or building from the back, matters just as much as building on the positives, he said. Otherwise these gaps could become weaknesses for opponents to exploit in the upcoming fixtures.
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
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The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
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Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
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Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
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