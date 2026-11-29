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Borussia Dortmund believe the referee wronged them in their 2-1 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen. Nico Schlotterbeck's disallowed goal, which would have made it 2-0, particularly angered BVB.

Coach Niko Kovac vented his frustration after the final whistle in an interview with DAZN and could not fathom referee Daniel Schlager's decision. "Just look at Mr Flekken (Bayer Leverkusen's goalkeeper, editor's note). He can see the ball the whole time. No one can tell me that's offside. I won't accept that. It's the wrong decision. It would have been 2-0 before half-time," the Croatian fumed.

Schlotterbeck headed a cross from the left into the Leverkusen net. But the referee disallowed the goal: Serhou Guirassy had not touched the cross, but stood offside and, in the referee's view, significantly obstructed Bayer goalkeeper Mark Flekken's sightline.

Waldemar Anton also questioned the decision and criticised the officiating. "I don't know how that can be offside. The goalkeeper didn't complain. In general, the referee wasn't good today. You have to be honest about that. It's not an excuse, but blowing the whistle for every little thing and handing out yellow cards in a game like this isn't good for the game. There were a lot of decisions I didn't agree with. The disallowed 2-0 goal is brutal. I'm curious to hear what he says about it," the defender explained.

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BVB goalkeeper Gregor Kobel agreed: "I find it difficult because he's not in the line of the shot. He reacts normally. If that's going to be ruled out, they need to be more consistent. I think there's too much room for interpretation. He wouldn't have reached the ball even if Serhou hadn't been standing there," said the Swiss goalkeeper. Flekken himself agreed, admitting to Sky : "To be honest, I didn't even see Guirassy. We were lucky there." Schlager, meanwhile, declined an interview with Sky and offered only this assessment: "The images speak for themselves."

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Kovac also felt BVB had been wronged by other contentious decisions. He listed them in the interview: "Then there's the foul on Kosta (Konstantinos Karetsas, editor's note), who goes off injured. That was a kick too. And then we had two penalty incidents in the second half: one where Schlotti was held and another clear foul on Maximilian Beier, where the referee says it wasn't enough for him. What has to happen for a penalty to be given?"

The incident involving Beier particularly troubled the 54-year-old. Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba had caught both the ball and Beier's foot inside the box. Kovac considered it a clear penalty: "He would definitely give that foul on the halfway line. Now he wants to tell me it isn't given in the penalty area. No matter where the foul happens, it has to be given." Kovac also pointed to a possible foul on Schlotterbeck: "Medina holding Schlotterbeck is exactly the same story. I don't need to say much about the referee. His decisions said plenty today."

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Dortmund's first Bundesliga defeat of the season could prove especially costly. With Bayern Munich drawing 0-0 against Hamburg, BVB missed the chance to extend their lead at the top of the table to four points. Instead, just one point separates Dortmund and the record champions. There is little time to regroup: Dortmund face Eintracht Frankfurt in the DFB Cup round of 16 on Wednesday.