Nicolo Tresoldi has Bruges dreaming with a historic feat - goal machine Como make history and even rival PSG

Tresoldi headed Brugge into the lead in the 25th minute away to PSV Eindhoven on matchday four of the league phase. He had scored in the opening 3-2 defeat against Aston Villa and hit a spectacular hat-trick in the 4-3 win away to Inter Milan. His header took him to five goals for the Belgian side this Champions League season. No German has ever scored more for a non-German club in a single Champions League campaign.

Several top clubs are reportedly courting Tresoldi, and his goal in Eindhoven will only raise his profile. The Germany Under-21 international is one of the DFB's biggest hopes in attack for the future, but his Italian roots mean he can still choose to play for Italy. Tresoldi wants to play for Germany at next summer's Under-21 European Championship in any case. What happens after that remains open.

Brugge conceded an equaliser in the 54th minute when Kodai Sano scored for the Dutch side. Tresoldi and his team-mates hit back, with Carlos Forbs scoring the 2-1 winner in the 65th minute. The Belgian top club now have nine points after four matchdays and sit ninth, with a place in the round of 16 within reach. The top eight will qualify directly for the last 16 when the league phase ends in late January. Teams finishing ninth to 24th must first get through a play-off round.

Biggest win in the Champions League! Como make history

Champions League newcomers Como also have a good chance of finishing in the top eight. Led by star coach Cesc Fabregas, the Italians ran riot away to RC Lens, winning 9-1 to claim the biggest victory in Champions League history. Real Madrid, against Malmö in 2015, and Liverpool, against Besiktas in 2007, had previously shared the record with two 8-0 wins.

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Former Bundesliga player Marc Oliver Kempf was among the scorers, while Como striker Tassos Douvikas took the man-of-the-match honours with a hat-trick. Substitute Matteo Papaccioli, an 18-year-old midfield prospect, scored the ninth goal in stoppage time. It was his first appearance for Como's first team and, consequently, his Champions League debut.

Now on nine points like Brugge, Como have climbed to fourth in the table. The Serie A club are the only team challenging defending champions Paris Saint-Germain for goals. The French side lead the way with 20 from their first four matches, but Como are close behind on 19. That is an average of more than 4.5 goals per game. Fabregas's side had already celebrated spectacular wins against RB Leipzig and Manchester United, both by 4-1 scorelines.

Viktor Gyökeres proves decisive for Arsenal

Viking Stavanger beat fellow underdogs Sabah FK 4-1, improving their chances of finishing in the top 24 and securing a place in the knockout stage. Last year's finalists Arsenal, meanwhile, edged past Slavia Prague 2-1 away from home. They are now third on ten points, behind PSG and Real Madrid, the only two teams yet to drop a point.

Viktor Gyökeres, who moved from Sporting Lisbon to London for €70 million in 2025, scored only his second goal of the season in all competitions in Prague. The striker set up Noni Madueke's opener in the 9th minute before scoring himself in the 38th to make it 2-0 at the time.