'Next week we take on Bayern!' – Nico Schlotterbeck fires warning ahead of Der Klassiker

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Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck praised BVB's backline stability after recording their fifth clean sheet in seven Bundesliga matches against Eintracht Frankfurt. The German international insisted Dortmund are progressing rapidly ahead of facing Bayern Munich.

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Schlotterbeck anchors BVB backline in shutout win

Nico Schlotterbeck delivered a standout defensive performance as Borussia Dortmund shut out Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 at Signal Iduna Park. Alongside Waldemar Anton, Ramy Bensebaini, and Ryerson, Schlotterbeck restricted Frankfurt to zero shots in the second half.

The victory marked BVB's fifth clean sheet in seven Bundesliga outings this term.

The result lifted Dortmund into first place in the Bundesliga standings.

Defender praises back-four chemistry and Beier's brilliance

Speaking to Sky, Schlotterbeck expressed pride in the defensive unit's second-half dominance. "It was a ton of fun. We allowed a few chances in the first half, and then none whatsoever in the second half," Schlotterbeck stated.

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"We’ve now kept five clean sheets in seven games... The four of us in the back work really well together."

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"Maxi put his quality on display. That shot into the far corner is his specialty. Noah [Atubolu] had been making quality saves... but he couldn’t stop that one," Schlotterbeck added.

Schlotterbeck sets sights on Bremen cup tie and Bayern showdown

Schlotterbeck emphasized that while the team is still improving, they hold high ambitions in both cup and league competitions. "We're not perfect yet, but we're making progress as a team," the center-back noted.

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"Next week, we’re off to take on Bayern. We want to play a strong game there."

"Before that, we’re up against Bremen... The shortest path to silverware is the domestic cup," he reminded his team-mates.

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Dortmund defense faces ultimate tests

With five shutouts in seven matches, Dortmund's defensive foundation will be put to the test during a pivotal week.

BVB host Werder Bremen in the DFB-Pokal before traveling to the Allianz Arena to face Bayern Munich.

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Schlotterbeck will remain central to Kovac's defensive strategy.