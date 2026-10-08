According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Woltemade's brutal miss from under five metres in the 59th minute of Germany's Nations League match against Serbia (2-0) is said to have "caused raised eyebrows" at the Old Lady.

Juve are said to be ready to go back into the market for a striker as early as the winter and look at alternatives to Woltemade.

Gazzetta also report that Woltemade simply does not fit the profile coach Luciano Spalletti wants, which would cast the signing of the technically gifted lanky striker in a highly questionable light.

Spalletti is said to have noted internally that he already had three players for Woltemade's preferred role as a second striker in the currently still injured Kenan Yildiz, Kerim Alajbegovic and Nico Gonzalez.

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Brian Brobbey of AFC Sunderland is therefore said to be a transfer target for the winter. According to Gazzetta, Mateo Retegui (Al-Qadsiah), Folarin Balogun (AS Monaco) and Antonio Raimondo (Frosinone) are also on the list.

Why has Woltemade stopped scoring at Newcastle United?

Woltemade moved to Newcastle United in the summer of 2025 after a tremendously strong season at VfB Stuttgart for €75 million, but despite a bright start he quickly lost his regular place. Under then coach Eddie Howe, Woltemade's role gradually became deeper, which is why he at one point said he was operating more as a No 8 than as a genuine attacking player.

His goal return then became rather meagre over the course of his debut season with the Magpies. Woltemade pushed back against criticism on that front, especially before the World Cup in the USA. "People expect a goal or an assist from me in every game. But if I'm not playing in attack, it's much harder for me to get into the dangerous areas", he told stern, for example: "The force of the criticism and the unrest around my person that came with it did surprise me. Then it was said: Why is Nick scoring so few goals? Why isn't he getting more assists? Those were the wrong questions, and I didn't find them entirely fair."

After the World Cup, things were meant to improve for Woltemade under a new coach. Matthias Jaissle replaced the surprisingly resigned Howe and is even said to have sought tips from VfB coach Sebastian Hoeneß on how best to use Woltemade. But the peace did not last long.

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Did Newcastle prepare his transfer "behind Woltemade's back"?

According to Sport Bild, Woltemade himself had not been pushing for a move, but he is said to have been "deeply angered" when he found himself on the bench at the start of the season in the home game against Liverpool. The 24-year-old is said to have seriously asked himself whether he would play any role at all under Jaissle, especially as he is said not to have liked his style of play with lots of long balls at all.

The report adds that Woltemade may not have been far off with that suspicion. Jaissle is said to have been dissatisfied with his German compatriot's performances in pre-season, Sport Bild writes. The club is also said to have tried to push through a transfer "behind Woltemade's back".

Newcastle eventually agreed a loan deal with Juve without an option to buy. In Serie A, Woltemade initially made three brief substitute appearances, while in the Europa League against NEC Nijmegen he was in the starting line-up and scored from the penalty spot.



