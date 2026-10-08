As Sky report, Bayern have held fresh talks with the player's representatives. However, they have reportedly still not made a concrete offer.

Other clubs currently appear to hold the stronger hand in the race for the Englishman, who only turned 16 on Tuesday. Gabriel is said to favour a move to Spain, with Real Madrid and Barcelona seen as possible destinations.

Has there already been a meeting between Bayern Munich and JJ Gabriel?

Bayern had already held talks with Gabriel's camp before this. Coach Vincent Kompany in particular is said to be a big fan of the attacking midfielder. Despite his young age, Bayern would plan to use Gabriel in the first team straight away. However, the financial framework could make a transfer enormously difficult. According to Sky , they would have to put together an overall package of "significantly more than €10m to €15m".

Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be monitoring the situation around the super talent closely, alongside the Munich club, Real and Barca. Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, however, are already said to be out of the running.

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A move to Europe is only possible for Gabriel from the age of 18 because of the Brexit rules. In England, he is currently only allowed to sign a scholarship contract, and only a professional contract from the age of 17. However, his parents' origins could open up a loophole: according to information from Sky, Gabriel wants to apply for a Cypriot passport. That would make a move possible as early as January.

Gabriel recently made headlines after he reportedly asked Manchester United to cancel his registration with the club. The move caused a "shock" at United and was "almost unprecedented", the Telegraph reported.

Since joining United at 11, Gabriel has scored 23 goals in 23 U18 matches last season. He was voted the best player in the U18 Premier League for that. In August, he also made his professional debut and became the youngest United player in the club's history to play for the first team.