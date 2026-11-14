Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Bayern Munich's injury list looks to have grown again.

Just five minutes into Canada's CONCACAF Nations League quarter-final first leg against Guatemala (3-2), Alphonso Davies had to go off with an injury that has yet to be specified.

Tracking back into his own penalty area during an attack by the Central Americans, Davies slipped awkwardly. He got up to block the ensuing shot, then sat down on the pitch to signal he could not continue. He shook his head in visible frustration as he made his way to the substitutes' bench.

After the match, Canada assistant coach Mauro Biello said Davies had suffered a "lower-body injury". Further examinations should provide a more precise diagnosis. "We were all really delighted to see Phonzie again, and losing him so early really hit us hard," said team-mate and goalscorer Tani Oluwaseyi.

Advertisement Advertisement

Bayern Munich have another injury concern at a time when numerous players are already out, particularly in attack. Those missing include Ismael Saibari, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala and Luis Diaz. Saibari (syndesmosis ligament tear) and Gnabry (muscle injury) are unlikely to play again this year, while Musiala and Diaz have at least resumed some team training and are due to return after the international break.

Related Topics

For Davies, another lengthy absence would be particularly bitter. Since suffering a cruciate ligament tear while with the national team in March 2025, the 26-year-old left-back has repeatedly struggled with subsequent muscle injuries, particularly last season.

Was Alphonso Davies already carrying an injury at Bayern Munich?

Another muscle injury in the Champions League semi-final second leg against PSG cost Davies almost the entire home World Cup. The Canada captain made only a brief appearance in the round of 32. With his injured thigh still causing problems, Davies decided against playing again, mindful of the following season with Bayern and the risk of an even more serious injury.

Advertisement

This season, to the relief of Bayern's officials, Davies has shown good form and looked robust. He was even ahead of Nathaniel Brown in the battle for the left-back position for a time, before deputising convincingly for the injured Diaz on the left wing.

Vincent Kompany's deputy had already hinted before the away match against Mainz 05 that Davies had recently been carrying a knock. "We have a few lads who could be given a rest," Danks explained a week ago, explicitly naming Davies, who was not yet ready to play almost the full duration of two consecutive matches.

Advertisement

Against Mainz 05, Davies came on only after nearly 70 minutes of the record champions' 2-1 win over the side from Rhenish Hesse. Another setback has now followed while he was with the Canada national team.

Davies started against Guatemala for the first time since suffering a cruciate ligament and meniscus tear in 2025. Following that serious injury, Munich strongly criticised the Canadian federation because the extent of Davies' injury became clear only after his return.

Advertisement

"We were all really delighted to see Phonzie again, and losing him so early really hit us hard," said team-mate and goalscorer Tani Oluwaseyi.