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Saudi Arabia have suffered a blow ahead of their eagerly awaited meeting with Uzbekistan after it was confirmed that Al-Hilal's Sultan Mandash would miss the final training session on Monday because of a hamstring injury sustained during the squad's session yesterday. The injury rules the player out of the coaching staff's plans for now and means he must undergo a course of treatment and rehabilitation in the coming period.

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According to "Asharq Al-Awsat", medical tests revealed Mandash has a muscle injury that needs careful handling. He felt pain in his hamstring during Sunday's session, and a medical examination then confirmed the nature of the problem. The coaching staff left him out of the final session to avoid making it worse.

Mandash sat out Monday's final session after the coaching and medical staff decided not to risk him. He needs a spell of treatment and rehabilitation before he can rejoin group training. Nobody yet knows how long a full recovery will take: that depends on how his condition develops and how he responds to treatment.

The injury arrives as Saudi Arabia look to make the most of the current international break, pressing on with their preparations and assessing the players' technical and physical readiness. The camp in the Qatari capital, Doha, gives the coaching staff a chance to try out several options and evaluate the players available ahead of upcoming commitments.

Saudi Arabia had completed their preparations for the Uzbekistan game , set for Tuesday at Al-Sadd's Khalifa bin Hamad Stadium as part of the November preparation programme. Head coach Georgios Donis wants to use the match to put his tactical ideas into practice and give the players a chance to show what they can do during this get-together.

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Donis led the final session at the Al-Ersal ground, focusing on getting the available group ready for the match. Warm-up drills came first to raise physical readiness. The players then moved on to a range of exercises, rehearsing tactical patterns the coaching staff are working to instil.

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Organisation and movement on the pitch were a priority, with the squad working on ideas Donis hopes to apply against Uzbekistan. Set-piece drills rounded things off, as the staff covered every detail that could influence the match.

Whatever the result, the Uzbekistan fixture matters to the Saudi coaching staff. It's a fresh test of how well the players have absorbed their instructions and how capable they are of carrying out their roles on the pitch. It also lets Donis review some options and identify who is most ready, especially with Mandash out injured.

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Losing Mandash adds to the coaching staff's challenge. They'll have to cope with a thinner group and pick a suitable replacement based on the needs of the match and the nature of the opposition. The priority remains not rushing him back before he's fully recovered, so the injury doesn't worsen into a problem that keeps him out for longer.

Over the coming days, Sultan Mandash is expected to follow the treatment and rehabilitation programme set by the medical staff, hoping to regain his fitness and return to action with his team. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, want to get as much as possible out of the Uzbekistan match and keep building cohesion during the current camp.

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Saudi Arabia beat South Korea 3-2 in a friendly last Friday, also part of the November camp.