Manuel Neuer has sent an inspiring message to Bayern Munich's fans after the injury he picked up against Mainz, vowing to beat the setback and return once more. The captain and goalkeeper said nothing about his future, nor the speculation that he could retire at the end of the season.

Bayern took a heavy blow when their veteran keeper suffered a partial tear in one of the tendons of his right foot during the 2-1 Bundesliga win over Mainz.

Medical examinations confirmed the nature of the injury, the club announced, and Neuer will be out for the coming period. No specific return date was given.

Sky Germany report that his absence will stretch to at least six weeks, which means he will be sidelined until the end of 2026.

Forced off before half-time against Mainz after hurting himself on a ball inside the penalty area, the German handed his gloves to Jonas Urbig.

This latest setback extends Neuer's troubles with the same foot. Earlier problems had already cost him a number of matches, before he returned to face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Keen to rally the fans after the injury, Neuer posted on his personal Instagram account: "An injury never comes at a convenient time, but it is part of the game. I have been through this situation before, and I will overcome it this time too. From now on, my focus will be entirely on recovery. And until then, I will support my teammates on the pitch with everything I have. I truly appreciate all your encouraging words".

Uncertainty over the 40-year-old's future gives the injury added weight. His Bayern contract runs out in the summer of 2027, and speculation persists that he could hang up his gloves at the end of this season, a subject he left untouched in his message.

History came his way against Mainz too. Neuer became the oldest player ever to appear in a Bundesliga match in a Bayern shirt, at 40 years and 225 days.