Nedbank Cup: Twitter reacts to Kaizer Chiefs' 'embarrassing' Nedbank Cup exit

Rival fans also took to social media to mock the the Glamour Boys, who have now lost two matches in a row

Kaizer Chiefs were stunned by Richards Bays in the Nedbank Cup Last 32 match which was played their home ground, FNB Stadium, on Sunday.

The Soweto giants were under pressure to return to winning ways after losing to their arch-rivals Orlando Pirates 2-1 in a PSL match last weekend.

Amakhosi suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Richards Bay with the visitors scoring through Thabani Dube and Siyabonga Vilane.

While Leonardo Castro's goal proved to be a consolation goal for Chiefs and their coach Gavin Hunt admitted that it was an embarrassing defeat after losing to a National First Division side.

Chiefs fans took to Twitter to express their surprise and disappointment following the encounter, while some criticized Hunt and questioned his team selection.

Daniel Akpeyi is a pastor not a goalkeeper. This guy is costing us and Gavin Hunt still field him. Yes, Khune made mistakes but we'll know he is not that bad. If Hunt keep on fielding Akpeyi, Kaizer Chiefs will be a laughing stock waya waya. #KaizerChiefs #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/vEO0eL8WNs — Chairman Of the Stingy Men Association (@HonourableRhino) February 7, 2021

Chiefs is a misfit to Hunt! He found the rot already there!! — Kwanele M (@switch_console) February 7, 2021

Chiefs can't be fixed by Coaches like Steve, Ernst and Hunt.



I don't know what happened to Bra K he used to bring Coaches that add value not what we've been seeing for the past 5 years. — Lufmon10 (@monde_lufele) February 7, 2021

Nyena lare Abuse mahn.



Hunt is stressing ka Corona plus Kaizer chiefs gape — Thapelo Dominic Medupe (@ITE_MEDUPE) February 7, 2021

I'd like to congratulate kaizer chiefs for this big win 💔😂we appreciate you#KaizerChiefs

Gavin hunt pic.twitter.com/IzzWDqHvPA — Tshepang🖤🇿🇦 (@Tshepan61211422) February 7, 2021

Chiefs are embarrassing and Gavin Hunt must take the blame if Chiefs lose this game. — Siviwe (@capoot7) February 7, 2021

@KaizerChiefs 😭😭😭😭💔💔💔💔😡😠😠 hunt must solve his issues with khune this is not our kaizer chiefs — Katlego Junior Kekana (@KatlegoJuniorK1) February 7, 2021

We may be upset with the results, but I'm quite sure that the game itself wasn't favouring us. There's no sense of urgency no hunger to win the game. I'm not disappointed but I'm worried about the dignity and integrity of coach Gavin Hunt. #Chiefs is no longer the same. — Mxolisi Zuma (@Jackman_25) February 7, 2021

Hunt has failed Chiefs, I said it long ago Hunt is another clueless coach but he is winning in conclusion Hunt is a winning scam 😡😡😡😡 — Bhekisisa CR7 Sosibo (@Bhekisisa_Sosib) February 7, 2021

You still defend Hunt even after this? Wow you've faith 😂

Chiefs has one tactic, get the ball in the cross and pray for a miracle that it lands in our strikers head 😂😂😂 — Misokuhle Qwase (@misokuhle_qwase) February 7, 2021

Exactly Khosi bt some fans still believe we don't have players they don't see that Hunt is failing us nd I admire Hunt is a gud coach bt not for Kaizer Chiefs😭 — Thembelani Zono (@thembelani_zono) February 7, 2021

I understand where you're coming from but Chiefs have been in decline for year. Hunt didn't find Bayern Munich like team at chiefs. For more than 15 years we have been declining and all because management neglected the team and responded with arrogance to our concerns. — Thabo Selepe (@12mphahlele) February 7, 2021

I think Gavin Hunt failed Kaizer Chief's I don't blame players at its him and his Assist Coaches they must just leave us with our Pains — Thumthar Jnr. (@thumthar) February 7, 2021

No coach can achieve anything with chiefs material, Hunt is no trial and error, his quality is a guarantee... — Dollars Boloka (@Dollarsboloka) February 7, 2021

Baba the gospel truth is , Chiefs needs to let go almost 60% of their squad, The more we hope for the better with players like, Akpey, Moleko, Cardoso, NTIYA NTIYA, Parker, Agay the worse is to come. Hunt also need to stop experimenting too much. — BARRYWHITE (@Barrywhite_SouL) February 7, 2021

#KaizerChiefs #Amakhosi4Life #NedbankCup2021

Kaizer Chiefs fans: "we don't care about Nedbank Cup, our focus is on the CAF Champions League" pic.twitter.com/VctrsbQBGc — Xolani Ngcobo (@XolaniNgcobo167) February 7, 2021

Soccer is a scam, Kazier Chiefs odds were suspicious even the time slot for them was the deciding game for bookmakers,Nedbank cup need to be scrutinized and investigated ,Chiefs defeat was highly anticipated odds spoken long time ago 😭. pic.twitter.com/miuiVCaBGa — Magubsw (@Magubsw1) February 7, 2021

Kaizer Chiefs Fans Log out!

We want to talk about Nedbank Cup (L16) 🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️#KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/Rr1BfhlBYT — Mabugana Phathu Stanley™ (@StanleyMabugana) February 7, 2021

I was telling someone that Kaizer Chiefs lost Nedbank Cup final and finished number 9 in the same season only for them to sign 4 players... Out of those 4 only 1 (Samir Nurkuvic) is a regular starter. — The thread GOAT. 🐐 (@kjnr_khumalo) February 7, 2021

A normal day on sunday evening while chiefs fans have just finished watching the nedbank cup match against Richards bay#NedbankCup2021#KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/RX5DYGU0Vs — khuliso N (@Khuliso__N) February 7, 2021

Whenever Nedbank played some chiefs fans will bring up bucs loosing to Maluti fc . Yaaaaaaa neeeeh football will kill you real death . pic.twitter.com/DgTWpCNgot — Semuka sa Masele (@sekgathiMalau) February 7, 2021

KAIZER CHIEFS is giving Amakhosi a break this season . So makhosi fans this Season dont expect anything from Chiefs the expectations they gave u last season covered this season also. So No MT8, No Nedbank and clearly Chiefs is not winning the league. Friends of Richards bay pic.twitter.com/q8FivFCxSX — Rufus (@Buccaneer_14) February 7, 2021

