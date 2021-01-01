Cup

Nedbank Cup: Twitter reacts to Kaizer Chiefs' 'embarrassing' Nedbank Cup exit

Austin Ditlhobolo
@A_B_Ditlhobolo on Twitter
Anthony Akumu Agay of Kaizer Chiefs challenges Moses Mthembu of Richards Bay, February 2021
Backpagepix
Rival fans also took to social media to mock the the Glamour Boys, who have now lost two matches in a row

Kaizer Chiefs were stunned by Richards Bays in the Nedbank Cup Last 32 match which was played their home ground, FNB Stadium, on Sunday.

The Soweto giants were under pressure to return to winning ways after losing to their arch-rivals Orlando Pirates 2-1 in a PSL match last weekend.

Amakhosi suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Richards Bay with the visitors scoring through Thabani Dube and Siyabonga Vilane.

While Leonardo Castro's goal proved to be a consolation goal for Chiefs and their coach Gavin Hunt admitted that it was an embarrassing defeat after losing to a National First Division side.

Chiefs fans took to Twitter to express their surprise and disappointment following the encounter, while some criticized Hunt and questioned his team selection.

 

