'Embarrassing' Kaizer Chiefs loss: Hunt tries to explain Nedbank Cup defeat to Richards Bay

Sunday's defeat was the eighth defeat in 23 matches in all competitions for the Glamour Boys this season, while there have been only seven wins

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt says the 2-1 Nedbank Cup defeat to Richards Bay at the FNB Stadium was one of the worst results of his career.

The defeat sees Chiefs becoming the second top-flight club in South Africa to be knocked out by lower league opposition in the 2021 edition of the Nedbank Cup, following TS Galaxy’s defeat on penalties to TS Sporting on Saturday afternoon.

"The first word that comes to mind, 'embarrassing'," the four-time league winning coach said after the game on Sunday during his interview with SuperSport TV.

"On a personal level I don't think I've ever lost to a first division side in 26, 27 years, so it was a bit embarrassing from that perspective."

Richards Bay, currently the joint log leaders in the first division, scored first in Soweto through Thabani Dube's header from a Khanyisa Mayo corner in the 29th minute.

Amakhosi went down to 10 men when left-back Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya received a second yellow card in the 64th minute.

The Glamour Boys did at least give themselves hope when Leonardo Castro equalised in the 76th minute, only for the Natal Rich Boys to grab a 91st-minute winner through Siyabonga Vilane.

"We got a lifeline," Hunt said of Castro's goal. "We had so many opportunities to score. When you play a team like Richards Bay you know you've got to score first; they got the upper hand.

"But I still felt we had more than enough, we committed two bad errors at the back.

"We've got to take a good hard look...you can't be delusional about these things. There's a lot, I don't want to say too much."

Chiefs will now turn their attention to the Caf Champions League – they have a tough match away at Moroccan champions Wydad Casablanca next Saturday night.

In the domestic league, Amakhosi are eighth on the standings, 15 points behind league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Chiefs’ next league game is against AmaZulu on February 17 in Johannesburg.