Nedbank Cup quarter-final draw: Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns learn Last Eight opponents

Orlando Pirates have landed giantkillers Dondol Stars in the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals following Monday’s draw.

Pirates will face fearless Dondol Stars

Chiefs got Royal AM in the last eight

Holders Sundowns will play Stellenbosch

WHAT HAPPENED? The Soweto giants will have to contend with lower league opposition for the third straight match after being handed the second-tier side that have claimed two PSL scalps already, after knocking out SuperSport United and AmaZulu, from the competition.

Pirates played All Stars and Venda Football Academy en route to the last eight but will not have it easy against Dondol who have home advantage in the quarter-final tie.

Meanwhile, holders Mamelodi Sundowns will face Stellenbosch FC in a match they are heavy favourites to win while Kaizer Chiefs have Royal AM to contend with after reaching the quarter-finals for the first time since 2019.

Chippa United will host Sekhukhune United with Babina Noko hoping that new signing Sibusiso Vilakazi will play a crucial role as they seek a ticket to the semi-final.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates avoided an upset after being run close by Venda, who took them into extra-time on Saturday, but will have to improve greatly against Dondol who beat SuperSport 2-1 before edging out AmaZulu on post-match penalties.

The second-tier side are fearless and tough to beat and Jose Riveiro’s men will have to bring out their ‘A’ game in the away match.

Elsewhere, Chiefs will hope to make it three straight wins past Royal, who they have beaten twice already this season, while Sundowns look forward to a much-improved display against the Stellies who almost stunned them in the PSL last month.

WHAT’S NEXT? Dates for the quarter-final matches will be confirmed at a later date.