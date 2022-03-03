'Ncikazi is a curse at Orlando Pirates' - Fans express their frustration after stalemate
Seth Willis
Backpagepix
Orlando Pirates' chances of ending the season in the Caf Champions League places suffered a blow after a goalless draw with Cape Town City on Wednesday evening.
Bucs had hoped to fully capitalise at Orlando Stadium but they were wasteful and ended up sharing the spoils.
Editors' Picks
- Soweto Derby: From Tshabalala to Jele - Who are the most capped players in PSL era?
- Werner rescues Chelsea at Luton but frustrated forward could follow Abramovich out of Stamford Bridge
- Five Soweto Derbies that will live long in the memory
- Attitude, quality and goals: 'Top class' Minamino shows why Klopp can bank on Liverpool's support cast
It was the 11th time the Buccaneers had drawn in the ongoing campaign whereby they have played 21 matches and secured seven wins with three games ending in defeats.
Wednesday's result meant Pirates are on 32 points and remain in the fourth position. It did not go well with their supporters who have now gone on to express their frustrations.