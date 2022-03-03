'Ncikazi is a curse at Orlando Pirates' - Fans express their frustration after stalemate

Orlando Pirates' chances of ending the season in the Caf Champions League places suffered a blow after a goalless draw with Cape Town City on Wednesday evening.

Bucs had hoped to fully capitalise at Orlando Stadium but they were wasteful and ended up sharing the spoils.

It was the 11th time the Buccaneers had drawn in the ongoing campaign whereby they have played 21 matches and secured seven wins with three games ending in defeats.

Wednesday's result meant Pirates are on 32 points and remain in the fourth position. It did not go well with their supporters who have now gone on to express their frustrations.

Mandla Ncikazi is a curse in Orlando Pirates tech team. His attitude and fight with Mangho is costing the club big time m… #OrlandoPirates — Africa Must Think! (@MandiMALS) March 3, 2022

It is now an Undisputed FACT that the once SA Football Powerhouses @orlandopirates @KaizerChiefs ARE NO LONGER BIG CLUBS in this country..In fact the likes of @AmaZuluFootball @RoyalAM_FC @_Marumogallants @CapeTownCityFC @StellenboschFC @SuperSportFC r ALL at the same level pic.twitter.com/ghXDiyf0Mv — Hadebe_M (@HadebeM2) March 3, 2022

Dear Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates fans



I know how your uncles felt about their team. The feeling you will never have in the next 5-10 yrs.



It is nice being a Mamelodi Sundowns Fans. The joy I am feeling rn 😂😂



Only your uncles understand this feeling. I can't explain it pic.twitter.com/E4kHvdeWpg — Black is Gold (@BlackisGoldz) March 3, 2022

A small coach will always be small coach even if he's in a big team fact is he's not Pirates material and nothing will be achieved under him @orlandopirates. — Petro (@petro_ndivhuwo) March 3, 2022

@orlandopirates Damn why are guys hating Mhango please try Mhango and Peprah same time and make changes around 60 minutes don't ever make changes around 70 minutes and leave this nonsense of favourism all players must given a change to play. — Masixole Serge (@Masixol32214999) March 3, 2022

I'm not a pirates fan but guys we need to calm down pirates coaches will never play Mhango at all. He mentioned it that afcon is smaller thn psl. He also shows by selecting defenders while Mhango is there. It s personal stay away plz#DStvPrem #OrlandoPirates @orlandopirates pic.twitter.com/NFQayqLPBd — @_HubbyKing (@_HubbyKing1) March 3, 2022

Orlando pirates under Ncikazi reminds me of Chelsea under Lampard .... Good football with bad results plus favoritism😔😔😔😔😔#OrlandoPirates #oncealways pic.twitter.com/q9T3vYEV7O — DANIEL 💀☠️ (@Muvhangotshedza) March 2, 2022

Favoritism is killing Orlando Pirates. You can’t tell me that Peprah and Lepasa are better than Mhango and Mabasa. Makaringe, Makgaka and Dlamini are better than Zungu and Mtambo. Never. — Lone Ranger 🇿🇦. (@BlackTittan) March 2, 2022

I think we need to pray for someone who is monied and loves Orlando Pirates to buy this club. The current owner is tired. There's no way he feels less of our pain while he has invested financially in the club. He has handed over our club to people who have no interest. Hayi ngeke — Ncineka (@trevoricious14) March 2, 2022

Seems like both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are in the Premiership just for the Soweto Derby lately... So sad! — Ray™ (@Ray36670295) March 2, 2022

Orlando pirates Def not playing caf football next season — Tshepo Kamanyane (@TshepoKamanyan4) March 2, 2022

Ncikazi is not am @orlandopirates material, I wish we lose every game we play until we hire a real coach not a small team coach. I am never watching your nonsense, not anytime soon. — Axo (@AxolileKopman) March 2, 2022

Ncikazi and Davids are too small for managing @orlandopirates. But the problem is not the two as they did not employ themselves..the management is. — Kgosietona Ratone (@ratone_tsiepe) March 2, 2022

The consistency that Orlando Pirates lacks is so boring — Vukz (@__Nhlamulo) March 2, 2022