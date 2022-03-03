'Ncikazi is a curse at Orlando Pirates' - Fans express their frustration after stalemate

Seth Willis
Backpagepix

The hosts had hoped for maximum points to strengthen their chances of finishing second but ended up sharing the spoils

Orlando Pirates' chances of ending the season in the Caf Champions League places suffered a blow after a goalless draw with Cape Town City on Wednesday evening.

Bucs had hoped to fully capitalise at Orlando Stadium but they were wasteful and ended up sharing the spoils.

It was the 11th time the Buccaneers had drawn in the ongoing campaign whereby they have played 21 matches and secured seven wins with three games ending in defeats.

Wednesday's result meant Pirates are on 32 points and remain in the fourth position. It did not go well with their supporters who have now gone on to express their frustrations.