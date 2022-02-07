Nascimento thanks Mamelodi Sundowns fans as Brazilian is set to leave

Brazilian defender Ricardo Nascimento says he “really enjoyed” his time at Mamelodi Sundowns as he paid tribute to the club’s fans in a message which hints at his departure.

This comes a few days following reports the central defender is on his way out of the club.

The reports stated Nascimento’s exit is to free up the foreign player quota for newly-signed Bolivian midfielder Erwin Saavedra.

“Thanks for the support, Sundowns fans! I really enjoyed and was very happy at Mamelodi sundowns!! Thank You,” Nascimento tweeted.

With the coming in of Saavedra, the four other foreign players slots are occupied by Divine Lunga (Zimbabwe), Gaston Sirino (Uruguay), Peter Shalulile (Namibia) and Pavol Safranko (Slovakia).

Nascimento's destination is unknown and when told by a fan not to join Brazilians side Corinthians, he responded “okay, okay.”

Since joining Sundowns in 2016, Nascimento helped Masandawana to four league titles and was also linked with a move before the start of the season.

Meanwhile, Saavedra left Bolivia on Sunday and was expected in South Africa on Monday.

He revealed he has been in touch with Gaston Sirino, his former teammate at Bolivar.

“I'm going to miss Bolívar. My contract is for two and a half years, but if the club wants it can be extended for another two more,” Saavedra told Bolivian publication Premiumsports.

“It will be very important, and the need will force me to learn [English] and it will be a nice experience. I had contact with Gaston and he is going to lend me a hand in whatever way he can.

“Now it's my turn to join my new club, I know it's very big there, that it has ambitions to fight for several titles and I hope to contribute as well.”