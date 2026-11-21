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Noa Lang answers boos from his own fans on the pitch.

Napoli manager Massimiliano Allegri sends him on in place of Leonardo Spinazzola in the 58th minute of the home match against Torino, in the 12th round of Serie A.

Boos greet Lang at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona (fans have not forgiven his gesture towards the Curva A to show he could not hear their encouragement during the previous match, a draw against league leaders Lazio before the international break). The Dutch forward makes his mark in the 73rd minute, playing a part in the move for the 1-0 winner scored by Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay, whom he finds with a clever pass using the outside of his right foot.

After the goal, almost the entire Napoli bench rise and run to embrace Noa Lang.

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Born in 1999, Lang joined Napoli from PSV Eindhoven in the summer 2025 transfer window for €27 million, plus a further €2 million in bonuses and 10% of any future resale.

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Since then, he has made 40 appearances for Napoli, scoring 2 goals, providing 5 assists and receiving 6 yellow cards.

Lang spent January to June 2026 on loan at Galatasaray in Turkey for a €2 million fee, scoring 2 goals and providing 3 assists in 19 appearances.

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He then returned to Napoli, where he is under contract until June 2030 on a net salary of €2.8 million a year.

This season, Lang has praised Allegri while confirming his poor relationship with the previous manager, Antonio Conte.

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Even so, Lang remains a candidate to leave Napoli in the next winter transfer window.