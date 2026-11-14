Murat Yakin admits relief as Switzerland seal Nations League A promotion despite 'surprising' Slovenia tactics

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Switzerland have officially secured their return to the top tier of the Nations League following a hard-fought stalemate in Maribor. While the result confirms their promotion to League A, manager Murat Yakin admitted to being taken aback by the tactical approach of the home side during the closing stages.

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Swiss joy following Maribor stalemate

Switzerland successfully navigated a tense evening at the Ljudski vrt Stadium to confirm their promotion to League A of the Nations League. A 0-0 draw against Slovenia proved sufficient for Yakin’s side to achieve their objective ahead of schedule, sparking celebrations among the squad. The result ensures the Nati will compete against Europe's elite in the competition's top flight next term, meeting the high expectations set for this international window.

Reflecting on the achievement, Yakin was quick to praise the resilience of his players under intense scrutiny. "We’re very relieved—the expectations were enormous," he stated, as quoted by blue Sport. The Swiss manager noted that while the performance was not their most expansive, it demonstrated the tactical discipline required to navigate high-stakes international fixtures, particularly away from home against a motivated opponent. "We can be happy and proud. The expectations and the pressure were enormous," Yakin added.

Yakin surprised by Slovenia approach

Despite the positive outcome, Yakin admitted he was somewhat bewildered by the lack of late urgency from the Slovenian side. Given that the hosts needed a victory to keep their own hopes alive, the Swiss coach expected a late onslaught that never truly materialised. Instead, Slovenia remained relatively conservative, a tactical choice that ultimately worked in Switzerland's favour as they closed out the match with professional ease.

This tactical caution from the home side was a stark contrast to previous encounters, where Yakin had previously been critical of defensive setups. "I was actually a little surprised. For them, it was really an all-or-nothing game. But I wasn’t unhappy that they didn’t throw everything forward in the end," Yakin explained.

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Maturity under difficult conditions

The match was not without its complications, as an early technical issue involving the referees' radio equipment caused a seven-minute interruption. This delay in the cold conditions could have disrupted the rhythm of a less experienced side, but Switzerland remained composed. Yakin praised his team for not being fazed by the stoppage, noting that they showed considerable maturity to maintain their focus until the final whistle blew.

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"We knew we were playing against a strong team with a good transition game. It was anything but easy. We had to be careful not to get caught in another silly counterattack," the coach observed.

Rotation planned for Scotland clash

With League A promotion now officially in the bag, Switzerland can look forward to their final match against Scotland in St. Gallen on Monday. The fixture will serve as a celebration of their success, and Yakin has indicated that he intends to use the opportunity to look at some of the fringe members of his squad who have seen limited minutes during this international break.

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However, the manager was clear that he would not be making wholesale changes that could compromise the team's integrity. “We do need the necessary stability and seriousness. But we’ll definitely make a few changes,” Yakin confirmed.