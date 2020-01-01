Mudau: Black Leopards defender set for Mamelodi Sundowns deal

The 25-year-old is nearing a deal with the Brazilians and it could be completed before the end of the week

are closing in on their ninth signing of the 2020-21 season with Khuliso Mudau set to join them from Black .

According to a Goal source privy to the situation, the utility player will arrive at Chloorkop this week to undergo his medical tests before putting pen to paper.

Mudau has been offered a three-year deal by the Tshwane giants, the source confirmed.

More teams

"He will arrive this week for his medicals," the source told Goal.

"He has been offered a three-year deal after the two clubs (Sundowns and Leopards) agreed on a deal."

Mudau will join the likes of Aubrey Modiba, Gift Motupa, Ricardo Goss, Peter Shalulile and Mothobi Mvala among the players who were recently signed by the Brazilians.

He will compete with Thapelo Morena, Nicholus Lukhubeni and Anele Ngcongca for a place in the Sundowns starting line-up.

While Mudau is more effective as a right-back, he can also play as a central midfield but with Ngcongca's future still hanging in the balance, chances are that Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena will utilise him in defence.

Ngcongca has been linked with a possible return and that could open space for Mudau to be accommodated at the right-back position.

Mudau had been with Lidoda Duvha for three seasons after joining them from Magesi FC in 2017.

He featured 53 games for the Thohoyandou-based outfit and registered a single goal and two assists - this was when he was still playing as a central midfielder before being converted into a defender.

Last season, Mudau made 29 appearances across all competitions for Leopards, including three games in the promotion/relegation play-offs.

Now, Sundowns' decision to go on a spending spree has been criticised but to the club, this is a way of refreshing the squad.

Article continues below

The core of the Sundowns team has been playing together for seven years without rest.

The Tshwane giants also need a big squad to sustain their success and compete for the Caf which they have made it their priority.

Sundowns last lifted the trophy in 2016, and what's evident was that they needed a big squad to deal with congested fixture schedule both domestically and continentally.