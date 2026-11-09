José Mourinho is piling indirect pressure on Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti over one of his Real Madrid players, a press report confirmed on Monday.

According to "Foot Mercato", Endrick has slipped into a bit-part role at the Bernabeu behind Kylian Mbappé, who remains untouchable up front. Loaned to Olympique Lyonnais for the final six months of last season, the youngster isn't getting what he wants at the Spanish giants.

Ancelotti, though, is still banking on him for Brazil. He has called the striker up for the Seleção's fixtures during this November international break.

Speaking after the win over Valencia, Mourinho was blunt about the young forward's situation. "My position is clear, I want Endrick to play," he said.

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His message to the Brazil coach left little room for doubt: "If Ancelotti plays him during this international break, I will be extremely happy."