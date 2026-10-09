Scott McTominay has emerged on Real Madrid's radar. The Napoli midfielder's contract talks with the Italian club have stalled, opening the door to a possible exit in the coming months, and the Scotland international has already signalled his willingness to move to the Spanish giants should he get a call from his former coach José Mourinho.

According to Italian newspaper "Il Mattino", talks between Napoli's management and the player's camp have gone nowhere. The report suggests the ongoing standoff could speed up his departure, with Real Madrid already asking about his situation and several Premier League clubs circling.

At 29, McTominay is tied to Napoli until June 2028. Renewing that deal, however, is not a pressing concern for club president Aurelio De Laurentiis right now, reports claim, which runs against the wishes of those around the player who want his future sorted quickly.

Real Madrid's interest stems from the eye-catching form the Scot has shown since swapping Manchester United for Napoli in the summer of 2024 for 30.5 million euros. He scored 14 goals and laid on four assists in 44 matches last season, and was named the best player in Serie A for the 2024-2025 campaign.

Mourinho could prove the decisive factor here. He handed McTominay his first-team debut at Manchester United in 2017 and has long referred to him as "my son".

Asked whether he would join Real Madrid if the Portuguese coach came calling, the player replied: "If that happens, I would think about it".